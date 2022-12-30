 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Dec. 20

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Lucius Odyn McSweeney

Parents: Edmond McSweeney and Desireray Mongar, Butte. Siblings: Finn and Link Marjamaa and Keelie McSweeney. Grandparents: Fred Mongar, Butte;

Ed and Terry McSweeney, Ramsay. Great-grandparent: Dave Mongar, Butte.

Dec. 27

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Teddie Jo Benson

Parents: Ted and Michal Benson. Weight: 8 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Lyla, Remington and Stevi. Grandparents: Pam and JD Doyle, Donna Jenks and Jack Benson.  

