Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Dec. 20
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Lucius Odyn McSweeney
Parents: Edmond McSweeney and Desireray Mongar, Butte. Siblings: Finn and Link Marjamaa and Keelie McSweeney. Grandparents: Fred Mongar, Butte;
Ed and Terry McSweeney, Ramsay. Great-grandparent: Dave Mongar, Butte.
Dec. 27
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Teddie Jo Benson
Parents: Ted and Michal Benson. Weight: 8 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Lyla, Remington and Stevi. Grandparents: Pam and JD Doyle, Donna Jenks and Jack Benson.