Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births 

June 18

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Isla Jean Sharon

Parents: Zach and Taisha Sharon, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: Dana and Kathy Sharon, Butte; Kevin and Penny McWilliams, Fairfield. Great-grandparents: Annie Lenz, Missoula; Charles and Carol McWilliams; Sandie Lenz, Lakeside; Carol Montelius, Clinton.  

June 15

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Nakoa Lyric Lund

Parents: Tiara Jensen and Denis Lund, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Amberly Carpenter, Trevon Lund, Orion Lund. Grandparents: Zac Jensen, Butte; Linda Lund, Seward, Alaska. Great-grandparents: Jeff and Dee Jensen, Butte; Dorothy Shoup.

June 15

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Mark Christopher Rautio

Parents: Tiffany Rautio. Weight: 8 lbs., 3.5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Ada Rautio-Boyle. Grandparents: Brittany Gee, Middleton, Idaho. Great-grandparents: Forrest Chapin, Post Falls, Idaho.

June 14

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Eleanor Dee Jones

Parents: Cassady and Jonathan Jones, Boulder. Weight: 5 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Larry and Tami Jones, Boulder; Misty and Jessy Ezell, Austin, Texas. Great-grandparents: Dee Flowers, Quiptman, Texas.

June 9

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Cian Joseph Casey  

Parents: Joseph and Megan Casey. Weight: 7 lbs., 10.5 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Josephine Casey. Grandparents: Tim and Geri Casey; John and Marla Hasquet. Great-grandparents: Nita Hasquet; Fay Martin.

June 7

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Cohle Thomas Tarrant

Parents: Keith Tarrant and Kyla Mattila. Weight: 5 lbs., 11.7 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Kahrter Mattila and Lane Tarrant. Grandparents: Kelly and Ken Mattila; Mike and Lalani Tarrant. Great-grandparents: Patricia Martinez­­­

