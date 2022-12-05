Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Nov. 22
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Beckum James Staples
Parents: Beth Gordon and Sean Staples, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Michelle Gordon and John Gordon, Butte; Tom Staples, Butte; Laurel Staples Line, Missoula. Great-grandparents: Mary Lindell Ross, Butte; George and Lou Marinovich, Butte.
Nov. 30
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Ampersand Maeraeann Nadeau
Parents: Kylla Bowser and Ruben Nadeau Jr. Weight: 8 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Serenity, Jaicob, Araya, Paiton, Bryce. Grandparents: Leisa Schofield, Bob James, and Kelly Ford, all of Butte. Great-grandparents: Toni Cor and Bessie Schofield, Butte.
Dec. 2
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Sylver Ellena Segna
Parents: Jaycee Davisson and Joseph Segna. Weight: 5 lbs. 4.8 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Gianna Dockter and Ryder Segna. Grandparents: Lacee Monique and Jaydee Davisson. Great-grandparents: TJ and Nate Wald; Juell Davisson; Dawn Segna.
Dec. 3
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Hayes Mac McGlothlin
Parents: Keith and Kelsey McGlothlin. Weight: 7 lbs. 4oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Chet and Gail McGlothlin, Laurel; Susie Mullen, Philipsburg; Greg Bruns, Newton, Iowa.
Dec. 3
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Turner James-Robert Andrews
Parents: Meriah Taylor and Devon Andrews, Whitehall. Weight: 8 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Barb Richards, Butte; Tayla and Joel Andrews, Whitehall. Great-grandparents: Peggy and Bill Markovich, Butte; Judi Nelson, Florida.
Dec. 4
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Walker Von Kuser
Parents: Netter and Amanda Kuser, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 5 oz. Grandparents: Creek and Ericka Kuser, Helena; Roger and Beth Estabrook, Butte. David Pickle, Butte. Great-grandparents: Allan and Jo-Lynn Kuser, Helena; Roger and Jackie Oren, Butte.