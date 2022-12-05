 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

  • 0

Nov. 22

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Beckum James Staples

Parents: Beth Gordon and Sean Staples, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Michelle Gordon and John Gordon, Butte; Tom Staples, Butte; Laurel Staples Line, Missoula. Great-grandparents: Mary Lindell Ross, Butte; George and Lou Marinovich, Butte.

Nov. 30

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Ampersand Maeraeann Nadeau

Parents: Kylla Bowser and Ruben Nadeau Jr. Weight: 8 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Serenity, Jaicob, Araya, Paiton, Bryce. Grandparents: Leisa Schofield, Bob James, and Kelly Ford, all of Butte. Great-grandparents: Toni Cor and Bessie Schofield, Butte.  

People are also reading…

Dec. 2

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Sylver Ellena Segna

Parents: Jaycee Davisson and Joseph Segna. Weight: 5 lbs. 4.8 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Gianna Dockter and Ryder Segna. Grandparents: Lacee Monique and Jaydee Davisson. Great-grandparents: TJ and Nate Wald; Juell Davisson; Dawn Segna.

Dec. 3

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Hayes Mac McGlothlin

Parents: Keith and Kelsey McGlothlin. Weight: 7 lbs. 4oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Chet and Gail McGlothlin, Laurel; Susie Mullen, Philipsburg; Greg Bruns, Newton, Iowa.

Dec. 3

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Turner James-Robert Andrews

Parents: Meriah Taylor and Devon Andrews, Whitehall. Weight: 8 lbs. 1 oz.  Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Barb Richards, Butte; Tayla and Joel Andrews, Whitehall. Great-grandparents: Peggy and Bill Markovich, Butte; Judi Nelson, Florida.                                                                                   

Dec. 4

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Walker Von Kuser

Parents: Netter and Amanda Kuser, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 5 oz. Grandparents: Creek and Ericka Kuser, Helena; Roger and Beth Estabrook, Butte. David Pickle, Butte. Great-grandparents: Allan and Jo-Lynn Kuser, Helena; Roger and Jackie Oren, Butte. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar camel racing: FIFA fans head to the track

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News