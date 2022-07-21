Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

July 14
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: David Jay Luce
Parents: Nathan and Amber Luce Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Karess, Tawney and Nathan. Grandparents: John and Linda Luce; Mark and Claudette Paralitici; Mike and Merri Emond. Great-grandparents: Pat Burr.
July 16
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Winona Jean Sievers
Parents: Caitlyn McKenzie and Blaze E. Sievers. Weight: 6 lbs. 10.2 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Sara and Patrick McKenzie; Ralph and Charlotte Sievers. Great-grandparents: Debbie and Bill Pohjola.
July 19
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Ryker Hawley Bjork
Parents: Chad Bjork and Morgan Kucza, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kennedy Nichole and Elijah Forrest Hawley. Grandparents: Todd Eric Bjork and Charlene Rose Bjork, Billings; Donna Louise Hawley, Butte. Great-grandparents: Doris Bjork, Great Falls; Carol Baldwin, Blackfoot, Idaho.
July 19
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Eleanor Rose Talbert
Parents: Chris and Jamie Talbert, Deer Lodge. Weight: 8 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Grandparents: Meg Hill; Steven Schoen; Tim and Jessica Talbert. Great-grandparents: Bill and Maureen Talbert.