Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

July 14

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: David Jay Luce

Parents: Nathan and Amber Luce Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Karess, Tawney and Nathan. Grandparents: John and Linda Luce; Mark and Claudette Paralitici; Mike and Merri Emond. Great-grandparents: Pat Burr. 

July 16

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Winona Jean Sievers

Parents: Caitlyn McKenzie and Blaze E. Sievers. Weight: 6 lbs. 10.2 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Sara and Patrick McKenzie; Ralph and Charlotte Sievers. Great-grandparents: Debbie and Bill Pohjola.

July 19

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Ryker Hawley Bjork

Parents: Chad Bjork and Morgan Kucza, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kennedy Nichole and Elijah Forrest Hawley. Grandparents: Todd Eric Bjork and Charlene Rose Bjork, Billings; Donna Louise Hawley, Butte. Great-grandparents: Doris Bjork, Great Falls; Carol Baldwin, Blackfoot, Idaho.

July 19

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Eleanor Rose Talbert

Parents: Chris and Jamie Talbert, Deer Lodge. Weight: 8 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Grandparents: Meg Hill; Steven Schoen; Tim and Jessica Talbert. Great-grandparents: Bill and Maureen Talbert.

