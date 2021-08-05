Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births
July 20
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Emily Rose Forrest
Parents: Katherine and William “Lyle” Forrest Jr. Weight: 6 lbs., 3.7 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Eliza Gray and John Harwood; William Lyle and Judith Forrest.
July 21
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Katee Gene Landers
Parents: Braylee Jo and Justin Landers. Weight: 5 lbs., 6.7 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Chloe Ann Landers. Grandparents: Brian Bate; Julie Collins.
July 22
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Franklin Joseph-Miguel Forsman.
Parents: Selena Chavez and Anthony Forsman. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Koda Forsman. Grandparents: Elaine Forsman, Anaconda; Michael Chavez, Missoula. Great-grandparents: James Forsman, Anaconda; Ranae Fisher, Alberton.
July 27
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Truett Joseph Lilly
Parents: Jaylynn and Austin Lilly. Weight: 6 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Brentlee Richards, Brystol Richards, Laiklee Lilly and Eastyn Lilly. Grandparents: Rick and Connie St. Pierre, Butte; Heather Muth, Great Falls; Howard Lilly, Ronan. Great-grandparents: Fran St. Pierre, Butte; Bob Luiow and Sherry Fleenor, Ronan.
July 28
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Charles “Rocky” Rocklin Chambers-Foster
Parents: Ted and Lillian Foster. Weight: 5 lbs., 7.5 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Eldon, Roeland and Isabella. Grandparents: Judy Chambers, Anaconda; the late Rocky Chambers; Bill and Janet Foster, Libby. Great-grandparents: Jusy Foster, Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
July 29
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Jesus Raymond Sanchez
Parents: Jennifer Merritt and Jorge Sanchez, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Aniah Sanchez, Elijah Sanchez, Isai Sanchez and Alejandra Sanchez. Grandparents: Rich and Laurie Merritt, Butte; Alejandra and Jesus Sanchez, Fresno, Callifornia. Great-grandparents: Nora and Dallas Hart, Sunset, Utah.
July 30
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Charles Brom Fenwick
Parents: Charles M. Fenwick and Tessa M. Sattler. Weight: 7 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Kay Sattler; Kevin Sattler; David Fenwick; Julia Fenwick.
July 31
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Keegan Michael Kunz
Parents: Tiffany Sholey and Nathan Kunz, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Kashton Sholey. Grandparents: Doug Hinshaw, Gillette, Wyoming; Therese Kunz, Butte; Jerry Spurlock, Great Falls.