 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed
0 comments
top story

Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Area Births 

July 20

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Emily Rose Forrest

Parents: Katherine and William “Lyle” Forrest Jr. Weight: 6 lbs., 3.7 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Eliza Gray and John Harwood; William Lyle and Judith Forrest.

July 21

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Katee Gene Landers

Parents: Braylee Jo and Justin Landers. Weight: 5 lbs., 6.7 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Chloe Ann Landers. Grandparents: Brian Bate; Julie Collins.  

July 22

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Franklin Joseph-Miguel Forsman.  

Parents: Selena Chavez and Anthony Forsman. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Koda Forsman. Grandparents: Elaine Forsman, Anaconda; Michael Chavez, Missoula. Great-grandparents: James Forsman, Anaconda; Ranae Fisher, Alberton.

July 27

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Truett Joseph Lilly  

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Parents: Jaylynn and Austin Lilly. Weight: 6 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Brentlee Richards, Brystol Richards, Laiklee Lilly and Eastyn Lilly. Grandparents: Rick and Connie St. Pierre, Butte; Heather Muth, Great Falls; Howard Lilly, Ronan. Great-grandparents: Fran St. Pierre, Butte; Bob Luiow and Sherry Fleenor, Ronan.

July 28

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Charles “Rocky” Rocklin Chambers-Foster

Parents: Ted and Lillian Foster. Weight: 5 lbs., 7.5 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Eldon, Roeland and Isabella. Grandparents: Judy Chambers, Anaconda; the late Rocky Chambers; Bill and Janet Foster, Libby. Great-grandparents: Jusy Foster, Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

July 29

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Jesus Raymond Sanchez  

Parents: Jennifer Merritt and Jorge Sanchez, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Aniah Sanchez, Elijah Sanchez, Isai Sanchez and Alejandra Sanchez. Grandparents: Rich and Laurie Merritt, Butte; Alejandra and Jesus Sanchez, Fresno, Callifornia. Great-grandparents: Nora and Dallas Hart, Sunset, Utah.

July 30

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Charles Brom Fenwick

Parents: Charles M. Fenwick and Tessa M. Sattler. Weight: 7 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Kay Sattler; Kevin Sattler; David Fenwick; Julia Fenwick.

July 31

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Keegan Michael Kunz

Parents: Tiffany Sholey and Nathan Kunz, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Kashton Sholey. Grandparents: Doug Hinshaw, Gillette, Wyoming; Therese Kunz, Butte; Jerry Spurlock, Great Falls.­­­­­­­

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News