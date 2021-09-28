Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births
Sept. 23
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Lindee Grace Baughman
Parents: Shelby Holm and Jacob Baughman. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Sandy Holm; Ron Holm; Lindy Holm; Wendy Baughman; and Bruce Baughman. Great-grandparents: Shirley Michaud-Baughman.
Sept. 23
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Adalynn Gail Mayes
Parents: Brittany Mayes and Tanner Burt, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Paul Mayes, Butte; Michelle Cor, Butte; Todd Burt, Butte; Dan Lazzari, Butte. Great-grandparents: Gail Haywood, Bismarck, North Dakota; Sheldon Burt, Butte; Chuck Cor, Ocean Shores, Washington.
Sept. 23
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Wesley Dean Huber II
Parents: Megan Macedo and Jeremiah Huber, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Trenton Jemmings, Clarissa Blackburn and Jace Blackburn. Grandparents: Susan and Ron Schreiner, Butte; Laura and Wes Huber, Greybull, Wyoming. Great-grandparents: Nancy and Roy Perry, Redding, California; Lizzy and Phillip Huber, McIntosh, South Dakota; Joe and Becky Wylard, Pocahontas, Arkansas; Dean Howery, Lovelock, Nevada; Sandy Howery, Payson, Arizona.
Sept. 21
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Elizabeth Knoell
Parents: Lynz Wohlman and Kyle Knoell, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 20½ inches. Grandparents: Mike and Tana Knoell, Butte; Theresa White, Friday Harbor, Washington.
Sept. 21
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Oliver Michael Fehr
Parents: Spencer and Nicole Fehr. Weight: 6 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Alexis Fehr. Grandparents: Raoul and Charlene Ribeiro, Thompson Falls; Michael and Patience Fehr, Corvallis.
Sept. 20
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Amelia Bernice Babcock
Parents: Nicholas and Danielle Babcock. Weight: 6 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: James Babcock. Grandparents: Amber and Aaron Graham, Anaconda; Rochelle McCulloch and Rodney Babcock, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Steve and Jane McCulloch, Anaconda; Randy and Elna Graham, Anaconda; the late Arlie and Phyllis Babcock; Bev and Francis Meagher.
Sept. 20
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Nora Jensen
Parents: Erik and Caitlin Jensen, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Traysen Jensen. Grandparents: Don and Diana Ferriter, Helena; Sheri Voss, Helena.
Sept. 18
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Brooklynn Rochelle Niland
Parents: Jada Knustson and Darren Barnes, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Rochelle Woodbury, Butte; Ryan Knutson, Butte; Shannon Niland, Glendive. Great-grandparents: Cliff and Anna Curnow, Butte; Laurie and George Niland, Opportunity.
Sept. 17
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Adleigh Jo Sisneros
Parents: Ashleigh Boyle and Kevin Sisneros, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Blakeleigh Reed. Grandparents: Bill and Terri Boyle, Butte; Tony and Jody Sisneros, Butte; Laurie and Grant Dunn, Sheridan. Great-grandparents: Mary Alice Boyle, Butte.
Sept. 14
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Blair Monroe Hoyd
Parents: Brittany and Anthony Hoyd, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Abel Bolstad and Kourtney Hoyd. Grandparents: Tina Radcliffe, Butte; Brent and Danielle Tinsley, Butte; Melissa and Joel Murphy, Winnemucca, Nevada.
Sept. 14
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Braxton Frederick Kappes
Parents: Minette and Jackson Kappes. Weight: 5 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Haven and Makiah. Grandparents: Jack and Jeanette Kappes, Butte; Barbara Kramer, Columbia Falls.
Sept. 10
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Reyes Eli Krieg
Parents: Robert and Maria Krieg. Weight: 7 lbs., 3.8 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Santana and Mattea Krieg. Grandparents: Jay and Cheri Krieg, Philipsburg; Tony and Anita Hidalgo, Butte. Great-grandparents: Cathy Everhard, Wise River; Soledad Guerrero, Billings.