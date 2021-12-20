Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births
Dec. 14
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Luxson Eugene Schilling
Parents: Megan and Burton Schilling, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Watson Allen Schilling. Grandparents: Mike and Kim McLean, Whitehall; Kim Kingston and Clay Surina, Butte; the late Brian Schilling. Great-grandparents: Patsy Murray, Butte; Vern and Merilyn Kingston, Butte; Myra Schilling, Shelby; Bill and Barb Brown, Whitehall.
Dec. 14
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Dede Cassady McEvoy
Parents: Sean and Rikki McEvoy. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Sterling. Grandparents: Larry and Karri Norberg, Washington; Michelle Courage, Washington; Tim Envoy, Washington.
People are also reading…
Dec. 14
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Anthony John Jansma
Parents: Tony and Natasha Jansma, Butte. Weight: 10 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 22 in. Grandparents: Anthony and Rachel Jansma, Manhattan; John and Lorna Atkerson, Butte. Great-grandparents: Tomis and Joanne Jansma, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Darrel and Esther Vandenberg, Rock Valley, Iowa; Jerri and Mark Meerery, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Dec. 15
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Charles Richard Kraus
Parents: Blake James and Rian Shaye Kraus. Weight: 8 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Lincoln James Kraus. Grandparents: Cori and Jim MacMillan; Nicole and Bruno Kraus. Great-grandparents: Sandy and John Garrett; Denise and Chuck Hazlett. Great-great-grandparents: Richard Waltee.
Dec. 16
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Cree Pryor Orrino
Parents: Cheyenne Monger and Joe Orrino, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Scott and Kerri Monger, Belgrade; Theresa and Bob Orrino, Anaconda.
Dec. 16
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Carson Nathaniel Fellows
Parents: Darla Jiff and Cody Fellows, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Siblings: Nova St. Marks and Cheyenne Fellows. Grandparents: Mary and Evan Bodenberger, Butte; Don Jiff, Walkerville; Doug Fellows, Butte; the late Ireen Steele. Great-grandparents: Ed and the late Ellen Bodenberger, Butte; Delores Webb, Oregon; Jimmy Webb, California; Tom and Jean Steele, Butte.