Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Dec. 7
In St. Peters Hospital of Helena
Boy: Tizer John Much
Parents: Shayla Murphy and Brandon Much. Weight: 7 lbs. 3 oz. Length: 20 in. Sibling: BreRick Much. Grandparents: Kristie and John Murphy, Brandi Burch and Joe Suzor, Tami and Eric Much.
Dec. 30
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Maelee Jean Wood
Parents: Shawna and Malcolm Wood, Anaconda. Weight: 8 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Skyler, Deegan, and Bennett Wood. Grandparents: Robert and Debbie Wood, Victor, Idaho; Tina Pontious, Texas; and the late Richard Palmer.
People are also reading…
Jan. 4
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Eve’lline Jayde Syn
Parent: Gypsy Syn, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 17¾ in. Sibling: Jaylee Mae Williams. Grandparents: Greg and Juli Barnes, Helena. Great-grandparent: JoAnn and Dewy Barnes, Helena.
Jan. 9
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Charlotte Ray Radcliffe
Parents: Jesse Radcliffe and Stephanie Haaland. Weight: 8 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Avery and Payton Falde. Grandparents: Justin and Renee Haaland; Julie and Tom Malloy, the late Terri Radcliffe, Butte. Great-grandparent: Diane Tomlin, Madison Heights, Virginia.