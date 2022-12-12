Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Dec. 2

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Kova Rae Bennett

Parents: Kama Rae Bennett and Jimmy P. Bennett. Weight: 6 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Amy Cotton-Muccie and Tammy Bennett, Butte. Great-grandparents: Phillip and Marnie Cotton, Butte.

Dec. 4

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Tobias Scott Wombold

Parents: Michael Wombold and Iolana Novak. Weight: 5 lbs. 13.9 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: John Wombold; Sasi Novak; Scott Novak. Great-grandparent: Stan Wombold.

Dec. 5

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Brinley Rose Bernardino

Parents: Jennifer Schimming and Nathan Bernardino. Weight: 7 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Scarlet, Oliver, and Noah. Grandparents: Paul and Jennifer Schimming, Washington; Katie and Nate Lewis, and Alice Bernardino, all of Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Rose Schimming, and Marliss Keele, Anaconda.

Dec. 5

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Isla Jo Greenwood

Parents: Hart and Keeley Greenwood, Butte. Weight: 9 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Owen and Quinn Greenwood. Grandparents: Brenda and Joe Floreen, Butte; Dell and Trey Greenwood, Stroud, Oklahoma. Great-grandparents: Beverly Redmond, Bellfield, North Dakota; Della Greenwood, Bill, and Bonita Kirkes all of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Dec. 7

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Bradley Thomas Carlson

Parents: William Carlson, Shaylynn Cassady, Butte. Weight: 4 lbs. Grandparents: Jeffery Carlson, Anita Goodson, and Kristen Fredrick, all of Butte. Kenneth Cassady, Gillette, Wyoming. Great-grandparents: Lori Hipp, Joe Hipp, Cheryl Lough, and Lois Miller, all of Butte.

Dec. 9

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Emery David Cochran

Parents: Randy and Amanda Cochran, Boulder. Weight: 6 lbs. 13 oz. Length: 21 in. Sibling: Cooper Cochran. Grandparents: Sue Cochran, Brea, California; Randy Cochran, Boulder; Jane and Kris Brown, Strafford, Vermont. Great-grandparents: Betty Brown, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Jean Soppet, Brea, California.

Dec. 10

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Mia Jacqueline Lecoure

Parents: Kolby and Mackenna Lecoure Weight: 5 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Scott Murphy, Kristen Murphy, Pam Murphy, Jason, and Jacani Pinius. Great-grandparents: Nancy Lecoure, Candy Pinius, and Rosalie Murphy.