Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Dec. 2
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Kova Rae Bennett
Parents: Kama Rae Bennett and Jimmy P. Bennett. Weight: 6 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Amy Cotton-Muccie and Tammy Bennett, Butte. Great-grandparents: Phillip and Marnie Cotton, Butte.
Dec. 4
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Tobias Scott Wombold
Parents: Michael Wombold and Iolana Novak. Weight: 5 lbs. 13.9 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: John Wombold; Sasi Novak; Scott Novak. Great-grandparent: Stan Wombold.
Dec. 5
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Brinley Rose Bernardino
Parents: Jennifer Schimming and Nathan Bernardino. Weight: 7 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Scarlet, Oliver, and Noah. Grandparents: Paul and Jennifer Schimming, Washington; Katie and Nate Lewis, and Alice Bernardino, all of Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Rose Schimming, and Marliss Keele, Anaconda.
Dec. 5
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Isla Jo Greenwood
Parents: Hart and Keeley Greenwood, Butte. Weight: 9 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Owen and Quinn Greenwood. Grandparents: Brenda and Joe Floreen, Butte; Dell and Trey Greenwood, Stroud, Oklahoma. Great-grandparents: Beverly Redmond, Bellfield, North Dakota; Della Greenwood, Bill, and Bonita Kirkes all of Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Dec. 7
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Bradley Thomas Carlson
Parents: William Carlson, Shaylynn Cassady, Butte. Weight: 4 lbs. Grandparents: Jeffery Carlson, Anita Goodson, and Kristen Fredrick, all of Butte. Kenneth Cassady, Gillette, Wyoming. Great-grandparents: Lori Hipp, Joe Hipp, Cheryl Lough, and Lois Miller, all of Butte.
Dec. 9
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Emery David Cochran
Parents: Randy and Amanda Cochran, Boulder. Weight: 6 lbs. 13 oz. Length: 21 in. Sibling: Cooper Cochran. Grandparents: Sue Cochran, Brea, California; Randy Cochran, Boulder; Jane and Kris Brown, Strafford, Vermont. Great-grandparents: Betty Brown, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Jean Soppet, Brea, California.
Dec. 10
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Mia Jacqueline Lecoure
Parents: Kolby and Mackenna Lecoure Weight: 5 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Scott Murphy, Kristen Murphy, Pam Murphy, Jason, and Jacani Pinius. Great-grandparents: Nancy Lecoure, Candy Pinius, and Rosalie Murphy.