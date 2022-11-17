 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Nov. 1

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Hayden Jane Moline

Parents: Chelsea Eichner and Dayle Moline. Weight: 7 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Tessa Sloan, Jaymalyn Pickett, Adlee Moline. Grandparents: Cathy Maunder, Anaconda; Timothy Eichner, Camarillo, California; Glenn Moline, Princeton, Indiana. Great-grandparents: Lillian Eichner, Camarillo, California; Les Bohrer and Judy Bohrer, Deer Lodge.

Nov. 7

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Brixton Manuel St. John

Parents: Guy St. John and Tristan Coates. Weight: 8 lbs. 10.3 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Tynlee Cooper, Keighton St. John. Grandparents: Mike and Ellenmarie Coates; Tammy Garrison and Kris Mayes; Maria Ortiz and Tom Putra; Chad St. John. Great-grandparents: John and Sis Coates; Delilah and Dale Garrison; Dana St. John; James Spenser; Steve and Karma Chelini; Alta Ortiz. Great-great-grandparent: Don St. John.

Nov. 7

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Koda Robert Lagervall

Parents: Tamanie Riley and Presten Lagervall, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Denise West and Chris Warren, Butte.

Nov. 8

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Parker Samuel Hall

Parents: Ryan and Brianna Hall. Weight: 6 lbs. 13.6 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Grandparents: Diana Kujawa and Dr. Anthony Baumgartner, Butte; John and Wilda Komora, Helena; Robert and Ofelia Hall, Butte. Great-grandparents: Mike and Rosemary Kujawa.

Nov. 14

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Charlotte Jane South

Parents: Alissa Bernhardt and Trevor South. Weight: 7 lbs. 8.7 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Rick and LaRae South, Butte; Cindy and Craig Bernhardt, Butte. 

