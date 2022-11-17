Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Nov. 1
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Hayden Jane Moline
Parents: Chelsea Eichner and Dayle Moline. Weight: 7 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Tessa Sloan, Jaymalyn Pickett, Adlee Moline. Grandparents: Cathy Maunder, Anaconda; Timothy Eichner, Camarillo, California; Glenn Moline, Princeton, Indiana. Great-grandparents: Lillian Eichner, Camarillo, California; Les Bohrer and Judy Bohrer, Deer Lodge.
Nov. 7
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Brixton Manuel St. John
Parents: Guy St. John and Tristan Coates. Weight: 8 lbs. 10.3 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Tynlee Cooper, Keighton St. John. Grandparents: Mike and Ellenmarie Coates; Tammy Garrison and Kris Mayes; Maria Ortiz and Tom Putra; Chad St. John. Great-grandparents: John and Sis Coates; Delilah and Dale Garrison; Dana St. John; James Spenser; Steve and Karma Chelini; Alta Ortiz. Great-great-grandparent: Don St. John.
Nov. 7
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Koda Robert Lagervall
Parents: Tamanie Riley and Presten Lagervall, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Denise West and Chris Warren, Butte.
Nov. 8
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Parker Samuel Hall
Parents: Ryan and Brianna Hall. Weight: 6 lbs. 13.6 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Grandparents: Diana Kujawa and Dr. Anthony Baumgartner, Butte; John and Wilda Komora, Helena; Robert and Ofelia Hall, Butte. Great-grandparents: Mike and Rosemary Kujawa.
Nov. 14
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Charlotte Jane South
Parents: Alissa Bernhardt and Trevor South. Weight: 7 lbs. 8.7 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Rick and LaRae South, Butte; Cindy and Craig Bernhardt, Butte.