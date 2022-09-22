 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Sept. 11

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Easton Tate Flack

Parents: Dylan and Courtney Flack. Weight: 5 lbs. 14.5 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Steve and Toni Flack; Fred Moodry; Steph and Allen Green. 

Sept. 16

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Wesley Michael Floyd

Parents: Zachary and Sarah Floyd, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Grandparents: Chris Moen, Havre; Michael and Annette Floyd, Kalispell. Great-grandparents: Fred and Geraldine Walter, Butte; Petr and Hana Kukla, Kalispell; Phillip and Margaret Floyd, Battle Ground, Indiana. 

Sept. 16

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Maverick Michael Semmens

Parents: Riley and Kristine Semmens. Weight: 8 lbs. 4.9 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Kylie and Brooklyn. Grandparents: Patty O’Neill, Butte; Michael Semmens, Butte; Verna and the late Jeff Kuntz, Missoula. Great-grandparents: Gladys Pomrenke; Jenny Kuntz; Helen Ziegler.

Sept. 20

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Kyler John Thoen

Parents: Bob and Kiely Thoen, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. 3 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Siblings: Lane and Kalan. Grandparents: Mike and Kathy Sampson, Helena; the late Casey and Kathy Thoen, Hamilton. Great-grandparent: Bobbie Whelan, Butte. 

