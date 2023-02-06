Jan. 26

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Scarlett Edna Rose Kuhn

Parents: John and Sarah Kuhn. Weight: 7 lbs. 8.4 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Jakob, Caleb and Daniel. Grandparents: Carolyn and Raymond Staples, Havre; Shane Sadoski, California; Kevin Kuhn, Washington; Marie Walters, Havre.

Jan. 26

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: William Francis Twist

Parents: Brendan and Laura Twist, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 14 oz. Siblings: Charlotte and Louisa Twist. Grandparents: Paul and Susanne Shoemaker, Mount Vernon, New York; Angela and the late Paul Twist, Buffalo, New York.

Jan. 30

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Emily Louise Kimberling

Parents: Bronson and Tina Kimberling, Whitehall. Weight: 7 lbs. 13 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Sibling: Tucker Kimberling.

Feb. 2

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Kenisyn Josephine McIntosh

Parents: Julia and John McIntosh. Weight: 6 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 20 in. Sibling: Edyson McIntosh. Grandparents: Ray and Kayla Peterson, Anaconda; Jacquie Peterson, Anaconda; Walt and Tina McIntosh, Butte; Karen McIntosh, Illinois.

Feb. 2

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Theodore Jack Anderson

Parents: Tim and Lindsay Anderson. Weight: 5 lbs. 12 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: Timothy J. Anderson, Cheney, Washington; Lynda Anderson, Moscow, Idaho; Kevin Knight, Hamilton; Lora and Robert Eschenbacher, Newman Lake, Washington. Great-grandparents: Donald Anderson, Cheney, Washington; Leona Anderson, Cheney, Washington; Richard and Shelley Knight, Hamilton.

Feb. 2

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Walker Allen Christensen

Parents: Katie and Benjamin Christensen, Sheridan. Weight: 8 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Tim and Holly Corrigan, Twin Bridges; Paula and Clark Christensen, Sheridan. Great-grandparents Harlan Olson, Lake Mills, Iowa; Eleanor Merry, Dillon.

Feb. 5

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Maveryck Michael LeDeau

Parents: Chazz LeDeau and Mickayla Yochim. Weight: 7 lbs. 5 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Ryder, Karson, Lariah and Liam LeDeau. Grandparents: Mick Yochim, Butte; Erin Worley, Ennis; Lori LeDeau, Butte; Paul LeDeau, Butte.