Jan. 26
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Scarlett Edna Rose Kuhn
Parents: John and Sarah Kuhn. Weight: 7 lbs. 8.4 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Jakob, Caleb and Daniel. Grandparents: Carolyn and Raymond Staples, Havre; Shane Sadoski, California; Kevin Kuhn, Washington; Marie Walters, Havre.
Jan. 26
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: William Francis Twist
Parents: Brendan and Laura Twist, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 14 oz. Siblings: Charlotte and Louisa Twist. Grandparents: Paul and Susanne Shoemaker, Mount Vernon, New York; Angela and the late Paul Twist, Buffalo, New York.
Jan. 30
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Emily Louise Kimberling
Parents: Bronson and Tina Kimberling, Whitehall. Weight: 7 lbs. 13 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Sibling: Tucker Kimberling.
Feb. 2
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Kenisyn Josephine McIntosh
Parents: Julia and John McIntosh. Weight: 6 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 20 in. Sibling: Edyson McIntosh. Grandparents: Ray and Kayla Peterson, Anaconda; Jacquie Peterson, Anaconda; Walt and Tina McIntosh, Butte; Karen McIntosh, Illinois.
Feb. 2
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Theodore Jack Anderson
Parents: Tim and Lindsay Anderson. Weight: 5 lbs. 12 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: Timothy J. Anderson, Cheney, Washington; Lynda Anderson, Moscow, Idaho; Kevin Knight, Hamilton; Lora and Robert Eschenbacher, Newman Lake, Washington. Great-grandparents: Donald Anderson, Cheney, Washington; Leona Anderson, Cheney, Washington; Richard and Shelley Knight, Hamilton.
Feb. 2
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Walker Allen Christensen
Parents: Katie and Benjamin Christensen, Sheridan. Weight: 8 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Tim and Holly Corrigan, Twin Bridges; Paula and Clark Christensen, Sheridan. Great-grandparents Harlan Olson, Lake Mills, Iowa; Eleanor Merry, Dillon.
Feb. 5
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Maveryck Michael LeDeau
Parents: Chazz LeDeau and Mickayla Yochim. Weight: 7 lbs. 5 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Ryder, Karson, Lariah and Liam LeDeau. Grandparents: Mick Yochim, Butte; Erin Worley, Ennis; Lori LeDeau, Butte; Paul LeDeau, Butte.