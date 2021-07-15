 Skip to main content
Recent births listed
Recent births listed

Area births

July 13

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Wren Ruth Murphy

Parents: Tess and Ty Murphy. Weight: 7 lbs., 15.8 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Kevin and Wendy Kenison, Butte; Kris Kingston, Butte. Great-grandparents: Shelly Kenison, Butte; JoAnne Lowell, Oregon; Sandy and Dan Kingston, Butte; Helen Murphy, Butte.

July 11

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Pierce Randall Huber  

Parents: John and Jessica Huber, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Hayden, Gabriel and Cambrian.

July 7

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Marlee Skye Dailey

Parents: Jessica and Jess Dailey. Weight: 7 lbs., 2.5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Haggin Dailey. Grandparents: Leah and Frank “Cowhead” Moreni, Anaconda; Charlene and Pat Patton, Nashville, Tennessee; Michael Sacha, Las Vegas, Nevada; Jeff Dailey, Tacoma, Washington. Great-grandparents: Rex K. Lewis, Anaconda; Frank and Peggy Moreni, Anaconda; Joe and Pat Sacha, Westlake Villiage, California; Carl and Jan Maggio, Lodi, California.  

July 7

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Avila Harriet Lashway

Parents: Caleb and Alyssa Ashway, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Tylas. Grandparents: Dan and Cindy Smith, Lolo; Nate and Tammy Lashway, Burundi.

July 6

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Aubrey Grace Rolando

Parents: Courtney Rolando, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Logan Adams and Kennedy Weldon.

July 6

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Beck William-Scott Dale  

Parents: Patrick Dale and Lauren Mussard, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Lila Olene Dale. Grandparents: Paul and Rhonda Dale, Bozeman; Carrie Fisher, Butte; Brian Mussard, Dillon. Great-grandparents: Lee Whitney, Butte; Warren Mussard, Dillon. Great-great-grandparents: Shirley Barry, Butte.  

