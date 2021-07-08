Recent births listed

Area births
June 25
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Millie Mae Reid
Parents: Megan and Jake Reid. Weight: 7 lbs., 12.9 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Ryan Reid. Grandparents: Paul and Mary Ellen Siddoway, Butte; George Reid, Butte; Tammy Zemljak, Maui, Hawaii.
June 29
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Cohen Tyler Baker
Parents: Lauren Fontaine and Tyler Baker. Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Ryleigh Baker. Grandparents: Angie Conlan; Katie and Corey Baker; Katherine and Tracy Fontaine Great-grandparents: Sara Conlan; the late James Conlan; Bill Solelo; Sandy Cogan; the late Bonnie Schelin; the late Clark Fontaine, the late Robert Gooch.
June 29
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Karsyn Paige Irma LaBuff
Parents: River Gonzalez and Payton LaBuff, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Jess and Maria LaBuff, Butte; Danielle Kelly; Pedro Gonzalez, St. Ignatius. Great-grandparents: Alice Sepulveda; Diane LaBuff, Butte; Janet Voise, St. Ignatius; Darryl Kelly, Seattle, Washington.
July 1
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Liam Michael Link
Parents: Brittany Henson and William Link, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Ellianna Turner. Grandparents: Sonja Foster, Butte; Cory and Marie Henson, Ennis; Kerry Layton, Dayton, Nevada. Great-grandparents: Millie Haggard, Missoula; JoAnn Henson, Columbia Falls.
July 1
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Everett Walker Ott
Parents: Jeremy and Caitlyn Ott, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Leighton Ott and Owen Ott. Grandparents: Mike and Tiffany Ott, Butte; Jackie Sampson, Butte; Bill and Sandra Polte, Camarillo, California. Great-grandparents: Gerry Hanley, Meridian, Idaho; Cor and Gerda Kramer, Ventura, California; Paul and Cheryle Polte, Oregon.
July 2
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Estelle Rose LeMay
Parents: Shaddie StandingChief and Christopher LeMay, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Alvah Duke StandingChief and Valvah Rain StandingChief. Grandparents: Leah StandingChief, Havre; Deanne LeMay, Poplar. Great-grandparents: Lita StandingChief, Havre.