Recent births in Butte, Anaconda listed

May 26
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Leo Ellissa Costello
Parents: Taylor and Tanner Costello. Weight: 7 lbs. 12.3 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Chris and Avery Costello.
May 26
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Paisley Rose Ventres
Parents: Brittani Cameron and Cody Ventres, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Patti and Scott Carlson, Kalispell; Mark and Michelle Weed, Kalispell. Elena and Dale Ventres, Wise River.
May 30
In St. James Healthcare
People are also reading…
Girl: Siella Jean Strozzi
Parents: Tanner Strozzi and Ember Veitenheimer, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 12 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Tim Strozzi, Linda Strozzi, Rene Veitenheimer and Mike Birkla. Great-grandparents: Jeanie Veitenheimer, Betty Ann Strozzi.
May 27
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Junie Jack Denny
Parents: Amanda and Tyler Denny, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Maylee Denny and Jolie Denny. Grandparents: Joe Jangula, Butte; the late Amy Hendrickson, Bill and Michelle Denny, Milford, Utah. Great-grandparents: Jack and Judy Hendrickson, Divide; Roger Bagley, Cedar City, Utah; Anne Denny, Milford, Utah; Jeanie Roberts, Morro Bay, California.
May 31
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Miles Eugene Hockaday
Parents: Natalie and Cody Hockaday. Weight: 7 lbs. 5.3 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Leo Anthony Hockaday. Grandparents: Becky and Tony Hockaday; Rick and Diane Graham. Great-grandparents: Sandee and Don Harnpa.
June 1
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Ezra Lowell Ritter
Parents: Amanda Ritter and Lowell Ritter, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Emmersyn Ritter. Grandparents: Leo and Jean Shanko, Great Falls; Michael and Donna Ritter, Sheridan.