Recent births in Butte, Anaconda listed

July 7
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Thayer Jack Stagnoli
Parents: Nicolle and Jake Stagnoli, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. 2 oz. Length: 19½ in. Sibling: Lennox and Sutton. Grandparents: Deanna Phillips, Rick Phillips, Butte; Bob and Laurie Stagnoli, Butte. Great-grandparents: Judie McLaughlin, Butte.
July 11
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Bodie Lee Nicholls
Parents: Alex and Brandon Nicholls, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Johnny and Loretta Adams, Arlee; Joe and Marlys Nicholls, Whitehall. Great-grandparents: Colleen and Gary Dunlop, Frenchtown; Roger McClure, Whitehall.
July 10
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Beau Lester Lappin
Parents: Kayla and John F. Lappin, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Blake Lappin and Kinsley Lappin. Grandparents: Nikki and John Lappin, Butte; Johanna and Dennis Lester, Silver Star. Great-grandparents: Betty Lester, Butte; Jean Muth, Richmond, Texas.
July 8
In St. James Heatlhcare
Girl: Dorothy Jane Howard
Parents: Jason and Joanna Howard, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 11 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Skyla, Jorja, Elyjah, Caleb, Linnora, Christina, Eugene and Bonnie. Grandparents: Carl and Crystal Rutan, Butte; Paul and Roxanne Howard, Owatonna, Minnesota. Great-grandparents: the late Peter and Norma Garvey; the late Wilbert and Bernita Yess; the late Ralph and Mary Howard.
July 11
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Blaire Ivy Higle
Parents: Patric Higle and Leanne Higle, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Julie Shelton, Anaconda; Vince Shelton, Anaconda; Pat Reynolds, Deer Lodge; Gary Reynolds, Deer Lodge.