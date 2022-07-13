 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent births in Butte, Anaconda listed

July 7

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Thayer Jack Stagnoli

Parents: Nicolle and Jake Stagnoli, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. 2 oz. Length: 19½ in. Sibling: Lennox and Sutton. Grandparents: Deanna Phillips, Rick Phillips, Butte; Bob and Laurie Stagnoli, Butte. Great-grandparents: Judie McLaughlin, Butte.

July 11

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Bodie Lee Nicholls

Parents: Alex and Brandon Nicholls, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs. 15 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Johnny and Loretta Adams, Arlee; Joe and Marlys Nicholls, Whitehall. Great-grandparents: Colleen and Gary Dunlop, Frenchtown; Roger McClure, Whitehall.

July 10

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Beau Lester Lappin

Parents: Kayla and John F. Lappin, Butte.  Weight: 7 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Blake Lappin and Kinsley Lappin. Grandparents: Nikki and John Lappin, Butte; Johanna and Dennis Lester, Silver Star. Great-grandparents: Betty Lester, Butte; Jean Muth, Richmond, Texas.

July 8

In St. James Heatlhcare

Girl: Dorothy Jane Howard

Parents: Jason and Joanna Howard, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 11 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Skyla, Jorja, Elyjah, Caleb, Linnora, Christina, Eugene and Bonnie. Grandparents: Carl and Crystal Rutan, Butte; Paul and Roxanne Howard, Owatonna, Minnesota. Great-grandparents: the late Peter and Norma Garvey; the late Wilbert and Bernita Yess; the late Ralph and Mary Howard.

July 11

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Blaire Ivy Higle

Parents: Patric Higle and Leanne Higle, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Julie Shelton, Anaconda; Vince Shelton, Anaconda; Pat Reynolds, Deer Lodge; Gary Reynolds, Deer Lodge.  

