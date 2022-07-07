Recent area births listed

June 29
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Paisley Ann-Marie Feight
Parents: Tatiyanna Gabel and Jonathon Feight, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs. 12 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: William Feight, Whitehall; Jason Gabel, Butte; Riann Gabel, Butte. Great-grandparents: Sharlene Anderson, Whitehall; Shirley Gabel, Bozeman; Kathy Johnson, Butte.
July 2
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Adelaide Fae Brook Briggs
Parents: Joseph Briggs and Krisalea Henderson, Anaconda. Weight: 5 lbs. 13 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kadaj Anderson and Aaryan Anderson. Grandparents: Jesse and Christine Henderson, Philipsburg; Patricia Moyer, Anaconda; Robert Keller, Bozeman.
July 6
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Luna Kalleigh Ann Morris
Parents: Sierra Thompson and Dustin Morris. Weight: 5 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 17 in. Grandparents: Kalleigh Potvin and James Potvin; John Morris and Amber Sillin. Great-grandparents: Sharon Magnuson and Tim Magnuson; Jim Potvin and Linda Potvin; Margie Kinney and Kevin Kinney.
July 5
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Dax Daniel Cutler
Parents: Kelly and Marissa Cutler. Weight: 7 lbs. 5.2 oz. Length: 18 in. Sibling: Tanner Hill. Grandparents: Albert and Jeri-Anne Cutler, Deer Lodge; Yolanda Pierce, Deer Lodge. Great-grandparents: Tina Pierce, Deer Lodge.