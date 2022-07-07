 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent area births listed

June 29

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Paisley Ann-Marie Feight

Parents: Tatiyanna Gabel and Jonathon Feight, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs. 12 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: William Feight, Whitehall; Jason Gabel, Butte; Riann Gabel, Butte. Great-grandparents: Sharlene Anderson, Whitehall; Shirley Gabel, Bozeman; Kathy Johnson, Butte. 

July 2

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Adelaide Fae Brook Briggs

Parents: Joseph Briggs and Krisalea Henderson, Anaconda. Weight: 5 lbs. 13 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kadaj Anderson and Aaryan Anderson. Grandparents: Jesse and Christine Henderson, Philipsburg; Patricia Moyer, Anaconda; Robert Keller, Bozeman. 

July 6

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Luna Kalleigh Ann Morris

Parents: Sierra Thompson and Dustin Morris. Weight: 5 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 17 in. Grandparents: Kalleigh Potvin and James Potvin; John Morris and Amber Sillin. Great-grandparents: Sharon Magnuson and Tim Magnuson; Jim Potvin and Linda Potvin; Margie Kinney and Kevin Kinney. 

July 5

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Dax Daniel Cutler

Parents: Kelly and Marissa Cutler. Weight: 7 lbs. 5.2 oz. Length: 18 in. Sibling: Tanner Hill. Grandparents: Albert and Jeri-Anne Cutler, Deer Lodge; Yolanda Pierce, Deer Lodge. Great-grandparents: Tina Pierce, Deer Lodge. 

