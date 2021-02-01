Ready now: New Highland View clubhouse complete; restaurant operations pending

There is still some unfinished work on the golf course, including extensive upgrades to the irrigation system and landscaping that will include 56 new trees. Those improvements should be completed sometime this year.

“Not only for Butte, Montana but for all of Montana, this is now the destination park, and we now have the ability to showcase this based on marketing as a year-round amenity,” Fisher told commissioners during a presentation this week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The clubhouse will require some additional staffing since it will move from a seasonal to year-round operation, Fisher said. County officials and commissioners will take that up while crafting the next annual budget.

Under local COVID-19 rules, the courthouse and other county buildings are closed to the general public. Those and other restrictions could be loosened or lifted in the coming days or weeks, depending on vaccines and improvements in case numbers.

If they weren’t in place, Fisher said, the new clubhouse was ready and could have opened a month ago. It is named in honor of the late Jack Crowley Jr., who served as a golf pro and manager of the public Highland View course from 1969 to 1996.