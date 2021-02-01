Ready now: New Highland View clubhouse complete; restaurant operations pending

The new clubhouse at Highland View Golf Course is completed and could be up and running now if it weren’t for COVID-19 restrictions, and when it does open, year-round operations are envisioned.
That’s largely because the “Jack W. Crowley Jr.” clubhouse has two TrackMan golf simulators — high-tech machines that use radar and sensors to analyze swings and mimic the actual game from the warmth and comfort of the indoors.
The clubhouse also has a bar that Butte-Silver Bow will run and a commercial kitchen and dining area that’s expected to be leased out as a restaurant. The county will be seeking proposals for private vendors in the coming weeks.
“This is going to be a year-round operation,” said Mark Fisher, who manages Highland View and Ridge Waters waterpark. “This is a golden opportunity to showcase Stodden Park.”
The new clubhouse is part of $4.5 million in upgrades and improvements to the golf course and war memorials made possible through a donation from the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources.
That’s on top of $5.5 million they gave for enhancements elsewhere at Stodden, including a plaza area, an elaborate $1 million playground, a new vehicle entrance and numerous other amenities. Those upgrades have all been completed.
There is still some unfinished work on the golf course, including extensive upgrades to the irrigation system and landscaping that will include 56 new trees. Those improvements should be completed sometime this year.
“Not only for Butte, Montana but for all of Montana, this is now the destination park, and we now have the ability to showcase this based on marketing as a year-round amenity,” Fisher told commissioners during a presentation this week.
The clubhouse will require some additional staffing since it will move from a seasonal to year-round operation, Fisher said. County officials and commissioners will take that up while crafting the next annual budget.
Under local COVID-19 rules, the courthouse and other county buildings are closed to the general public. Those and other restrictions could be loosened or lifted in the coming days or weeks, depending on vaccines and improvements in case numbers.
If they weren’t in place, Fisher said, the new clubhouse was ready and could have opened a month ago. It is named in honor of the late Jack Crowley Jr., who served as a golf pro and manager of the public Highland View course from 1969 to 1996.
Once it does open, Fisher intends the hours to be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, but that could change depending on customers or other factors.
The clubhouse includes a pro shop that will sell balls, clothing and other accessories. It’s also where people can pay green fees and rent carts when the actual course is open.
There is a conference room that can seat up to 10 people, something the Parks and Recreation Board has already used to hold a meeting — everyone wearing masks, of course.
The bar is to one side of the dining facility. The county owns a beer-and-wine license so its employees would serve those and other beverages, including tea and coffee and hot chocolate.
The dining area has large windows where patrons can see part of golf course as well as distant views of the East Ridge and Highlands. There is a large patio area outside with seating available in warmer months.
Although other public courses in Montana have golf simulators, Butte-Silver Bow’s is the first with the TrackMan brand, one of the most celebrated simulators on the market. They use radar technology to track shots at simulated courses that look like the real deal.
The plan is to charge $25 an hour for each simulator, be it for one golfer or several, Fisher said.