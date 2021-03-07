Razing expectations: We must fix Butte's demolition process, officials say

One involves an old house at 2505 State St. on the Flat that retirees Jennifer and William Mitchell own and want to tear down.

They say the exterior has been modified extensively, the structure needs re-roofing, foundation work, new wiring, plumbing and heating. There are holes in the floor and walls and it’s full of hazards.

It is also crammed so close to their house and the neighbor’s house, there is no privacy either. The Mitchells want it gone so both properties have bigger yards and more privacy and their neighbors are all for it.

By county ordinance, they had to run the proposed demolition through the HPC first and that board imposed a 45-day delay that also required the Mitchells to advertise the house to see if anyone would move it. The HPC maintained it was in an area “eligible” to someday become an historic district, while saying at the same time the county had no plans on trying to make it one.

Mitchell appealed the delay to commissioners, and after lengthy discussion, they voted 11-0 Wednesday night to grant her appeal. But since the HPC had only issued a stay and not ruled on the actual demolition, County Attorney Eileen Joyce said the matter must go back to the HPC.