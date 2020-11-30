Rash of burglaries at Butte coffee shops, dispensaries

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement is investigating recent burglaries at two Butte coffee shops — Mountain View Coffee, 102 Madison St., and Humble Bean Coffee, 3528 Harrison Ave.

Mountain View Coffee was broken into and two iPads were taken, along with two lock boxes containing a small amount of cash. There was also damage done to the rear door.

Surveillance cameras show the burglar wearing a long trench coat and carrying a backpack. It is believed the same person broke into the Humble Bean.

If you have any information on the above crimes, contact Detective Josh Stearns, 406-497-1169.

Officers are also investigating the recent break-ins of medical marijuana dispensaries, Collective Elevation, 34 E. Galena St., and Silver Bow Cannabis, 2005 Harrison Ave., and the attempted break-in at Herbaceous Dispensary, 1250 Harrison Ave.

Anyone having information on these crimes, should call 406-497-1120. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 406-782-7336.

All cases are currently under investigation. More information will be released at a later date.

