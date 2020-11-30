 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rash of burglaries at Butte coffee shops, dispensaries
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Rash of burglaries at Butte coffee shops, dispensaries

{{featured_button_text}}
CRIME scene icon

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement is investigating recent burglaries at two Butte coffee shops — Mountain View Coffee, 102 Madison St., and Humble Bean Coffee, 3528 Harrison Ave.

Mountain View Coffee was broken into and two iPads were taken, along with two lock boxes containing a small amount of cash. There was also damage  done to the rear door.

Surveillance cameras show the burglar wearing a long trench coat and carrying a backpack. It is believed the same person broke into the Humble Bean.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If you have any information on the above crimes, contact Detective Josh Stearns, 406-497-1169.

Officers are also investigating the recent break-ins of medical marijuana dispensaries, Collective Elevation, 34 E. Galena St., and Silver Bow Cannabis, 2005 Harrison Ave., and the attempted break-in at Herbaceous Dispensary, 1250 Harrison Ave.

Anyone having information on these crimes, should call 406-497-1120. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 406-782-7336.

All cases are currently under investigation. More information will be released at a later date.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News