Ramsay starts school Wednesday with a year of four-day weeks

Because of COVID, kids in Ramsay did not come in on many Fridays last year but teachers still provided instruction through remote learning. But the changes this year are not related to the pandemic.

Kellogg said many smaller schools turn to four-day weeks to save transportation and energy costs. Ramsay’s has three buses, so one less day of routes means less gasoline. Most building lights can stay off on Fridays and less heating will be needed.

But Kellogg said he talked to officials in many districts that have four-day weeks and learned of other advantages. Among other things, students retain more with fewer class period changes, he said, and absenteeism declines.

“Attendance at all the schools went through the roof,” Kellogg said.

Many teachers like the four-day weeks so turnover in staff often declines, he said.

The Ramsay School Board decided in May to make the change for this coming academic year, but everything will be revisited when it is over.

Meanwhile, enrollment went from about 150 last year to 170 going into this year, Kellogg said. Some of that is because of more homes and residents in Buxton, Beef Trail and other pockets west of urban Butte, he said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.