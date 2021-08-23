Ramsay starts school Wednesday with a year of four-day weeks

Ramsay is starting off its school year this week with about 20 more students than last year, but there’s a bigger change that will affect teachers, staff and parents, too.
Ramsay is going to a four-day school week, with classes and extended hours Monday through Thursdays and Fridays off. Last year, there were 170 schools in 41 school districts in Montana, many of them in smaller, rural areas, with four-day weeks.
“We are going to do it as a one-year pilot and then revisit it and see if there are any concerns,” Ramsay Principal Chris Kellogg said Monday.
Ramsay, a tiny community off of Interstate 90 about 7 miles west of Butte, offers classes kindergarten through eighth grade.
The school year kicks off on Wednesday and there will be classes on Thursday, but there will be no classes this Friday or any other Friday from now until the year ends next June 7.
In most past years under a five-day week, school started around 8:30 a.m. each day and ended at 3 p.m. Under a four-day week, it will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kellogg said.
That’s still a little less time than a five-day week, but Kellogg said it still easily covers the 1,080 hours of annual instruction required in Montana and there are fewer class transitions involved.
Because of COVID, kids in Ramsay did not come in on many Fridays last year but teachers still provided instruction through remote learning. But the changes this year are not related to the pandemic.
Kellogg said many smaller schools turn to four-day weeks to save transportation and energy costs. Ramsay’s has three buses, so one less day of routes means less gasoline. Most building lights can stay off on Fridays and less heating will be needed.
But Kellogg said he talked to officials in many districts that have four-day weeks and learned of other advantages. Among other things, students retain more with fewer class period changes, he said, and absenteeism declines.
“Attendance at all the schools went through the roof,” Kellogg said.
Many teachers like the four-day weeks so turnover in staff often declines, he said.
The Ramsay School Board decided in May to make the change for this coming academic year, but everything will be revisited when it is over.
Meanwhile, enrollment went from about 150 last year to 170 going into this year, Kellogg said. Some of that is because of more homes and residents in Buxton, Beef Trail and other pockets west of urban Butte, he said.