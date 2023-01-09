Ramsay school takes second stab at county land

School officials in the tiny community of Ramsay are renewing a request for two open acres of county land for more parking and possible expansion of their elementary and middle school.

School Principal Chris Kellogg pitched the idea in late 2019 and officials with Butte-Silver Bow’s Parks Division, which owns the land, saw no reason to oppose it.

As it turned out, a town association in Ramsay did.

The association, whose members include all households in Ramsay, has leased the land from Butte-Silver Bow for years and didn’t want to give it up. So the request died on the vine, so to speak.

Kellogg essentially made the same pitch to the county’s Parks and Recreation Board on Monday that he made in September 2019, with one big difference.

“I approached them (the association) again right before Thanksgiving and did receive their blessing,” he said. “They are willing to break the lease and … allowed me to come and discuss it with you and then talk possibly to commissioners about maybe a land acquisition.”

The school’s need for the land hasn’t changed.

There are only 40 or so houses in Ramsay, about seven miles west of Butte along Interstate 15-90, but the district includes the Buxton, Fairmont and Rocker areas and even extends onto Beef Trail Road in west Butte.

There were 140 students attending elementary and middle school in Ramsay in 2019. As of Monday, Kellogg said, there are 171.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade go to school in a red brick building while classes for middle-school students are conducted in modular classrooms to the side.

Ramsay started taking kids from Rocker decades ago. It also takes them from other outlying areas. Districts can accept students from beyond their boundaries based on travel convenience and other factors. And the small-town feel of Ramsay and its school is still appealing.

“I’ve seen a lot of movement of people out to the Ramsay school district, so our class numbers are getting pretty high, almost to the point of where we’re running out of classroom space,” Kellogg said.

Parking is also very limited, he said, adding, “Where the school sits is the only property the school owns.”

There is an open area of two acres just north of the school that’s owned by the county as park land. The Ramsay association has leased and mowed it as a park-like area for years.

The Parks and Recreation Board recommended in 2019 that the land be given to the Ramsay school district, but at the time, it didn’t know about the lease.

Nobody raised serious objections to a transfer during Monday’s meeting either, and Parks Director Bob Lazzari said the Council of Commissioners can legally sell land directly to a school district without a public auction.

But there are still procedural steps to be taken.

The parks division must first complete a new parks master plan before it can sell surplus land, officials said. A draft of that plan should be finalized in the coming weeks.

The lease must also be changed, and Kellogg said he would work with the association to get that done. And any land transfer must be approved by Butte-Silver Bow commissioners.

Kellogg said association members weren’t very receptive to a change a few years ago but since then, more young families have moved to Ramsay. And, he said, he went about things differently this time.

“I got more of a community approach to it,” he said after Monday’s meeting. “I put it up for a vote of all the residents of Ramsay. After I did that, I then approached the board with, you know, ‘This is what the community said.’”

He said 80% to 85% of residents who responded were OK with him approaching the county for a possible land acquisition.

Resident Jim Ayres acknowledged that most are in favor of the idea but said he opposed it, for now at least. He said he wants to see more developed plans for how the school would use the land before supporting an acquisition.

Kellogg said any school expansion would be likely to involve a bond issue.