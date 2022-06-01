Ramsay residents trying to halt truck stop construction but work underway

A group of Ramsay residents is trying to get construction of a sprawling Love’s truck stop halted pending an appeal before the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board, but major excavation work is underway at the site seven miles west of Butte.

Residents in the tiny community have been fighting the project for years but have lost several rounds so far, and when Butte-Silver Bow recently issued building permits, contractors on bulldozers and backhoes went to work.

Ramsay residents were told two years ago they could appeal decisions on the permits to the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board once they were made, and though they did so within days, construction had already started.

The residents, through attorneys, sought a stay on the permits from the county and when that was rejected, asked the courts to intervene. State District Judge Robert Whelan in Butte has set a Thursday hearing on the legal request.

The Zoning Board will also consider the residents’ zoning claims sometime this month, but despite those pending matters, work on the project is underway. Ramsay resident Jim Ayres believes Love’s purposefully jumped the gun and the county has allowed it.

“I feel like they (county officials) are going to go, ‘Well, we can’t do anything about it now, they have already started … and Love’s has already spent a bunch of money. We can’t stop them now,’” Ayres said.

The Montana Standard reached out to the Oklahoma City-based truck stop giant for comment Tuesday and as of Wednesday afternoon, had not heard back.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced plans to locate a truck stop next to Ramsay in January 2017. It had 410 locations across the U.S. then and now has more than 530 in 41 states, including ones in Missoula and Hardin in Montana.

The one at Ramsay would include a large convenience store, an Arby’s restaurant, a casino, a tire shop and parking for at least 110 semis.

Numerous Ramsay residents have opposed the project from the start, saying the truck stop will bring traffic, noise, pollution, transients and crime to their quiet community of about 40 houses. But their attempts to thwart the project have failed so far.

Butte Silver-Bow’s Planning Department says Love’s met all requirements for recently issued building permits for a convenience store, fuel canopy, diesel fuel canopy and a tire shop, plus an excavation permit.

But Planning Director Dylan Pipinich said his staff cautioned Love’s about starting construction with an appeal from Ramsay residents pending before the Zoning Board.

“When we issued the permits, we told Love’s, ‘You know, these guys are probably going to appeal,’” Pipinich said. “And when they appealed, we called them and what we told them is, ‘This is at your risk. We will make you put everything back (if you lose).’”

The legal motion filed in District Court asks that all building permits be revoked pending a ruling on the appeal before the Zoning Board. The board will consider the appeal sometime this month but a date has not been set.

Judge Whelan issued an order last week telling the county to either stay the permits pending a Zoning Board ruling or “show cause” on Friday why they should not suspend the permits.

Kim Wilson Jr., a Helena attorney representing the Ramsay residents, said the limited issue before Judge Whelan is whether the permits under local laws can and should be suspended pending the Zoning Board ruling.

The county says the permits have been issued so there are no more proceedings for county officials to stay. Ramsay residents contend the permits can and should be stayed and if Whelan agrees, Wilson said, “in theory” construction would be stopped for now.

From a practical standpoint, he said, residents are justifiably concerned about construction continuing while an appeal is pending.

Residents say Ramsay has had zoning regulations on the books for decades that do not authorize a truck stop. They say Butte-Silver Bow changed zoning maps in 2019 based on a crayon drawing, but past maps show the entire complex falls within Ramsay zoning.

Because of that, they say, Love’s should be required to get a special use permit or some kind of variance to locate there. They tried to make that case to the Zoning Board during a July 2020 meeting but were told their appeal was premature.

Board Chairman Dave Wing said the entire discussion that night would be put in the record and if and when a location permit was issued, and Ramsay citizens wanted to appeal, they could argue all of their points then. The county considers the recently issued permits a “location permit.”

“We will no doubt hear this again in the future and I will do so with an open mind,” Wing said then.

Ayres said Tuesday that residents have been banking on that pledge, but now, before they have gotten that hearing, construction has started.

“I was assuring people out in Ramsay, ‘We’ve got our day coming, don’t worry about it,’” he said. “I told one lady, ‘You are not going to see anything (construction) this summer. They can’t get it going this summer because they just can’t.’ Obviously they can."

