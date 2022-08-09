Ramsay residents appeal zoning decision on Love's truck stop

A group of Ramsay residents has appealed a recent Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board ruling to state District Court in another attempt to block construction of a Love’s truck stop on I-90 next to their tiny community.

They filed the appeal on Tuesday, the same day District Judge Robert Whelan of Butte formally put construction permits allowing work on the project back into play. He had previously stayed most of the permits pending a Zoning Board decision on the matter.

That decision came on July 21 when the Zoning Board determined the truck stop was allowed under Butte-Silver Bow zoning laws. The 5-0 vote backed an April 29 decision by county planning staff to issue final building permits for the sprawling complex.

Board members said they understood residents’ opposition to a truck stop but the board was acting in a quasi-judicial role and the only issues before it were whether zoning allowed the development and whether staff acted appropriately and lawfully in issuing the permits.

The board answered yes to both questions though at least one board member, Tyler Shaffer, urged residents to appeal the case so they could “actually have their day in court.”

In their appeal filed Tuesday, residents again contend that the truck stop is not permitted under Ramsay zoning boundaries and provisions that were added to Butte-Silver Bow ordinances in 1993. They also say the county relied on an outdated 1972 zoning drawing.

The appeal notes the Zoning Board discussion on July 21 before members upheld the construction permits. Each member expressed displeasure with the development but said “they were not the proper body to overrule the planning department,” the appeal says.

“Several of the board (members) noted they believed they were unqualified to make the decision and one noted he ‘had to trust our planning staff,’” the appeal says. “Another board member (said) ‘we can’t go against staff.’ At least one board member stated that this was a matter better suited for the Court.”

County officials contend the 1972 zoning map, though it’s in crayon, is the correct map and a later map was changed to reflect it. Under that and zoning provisions, the county says, most of the Love’s complex is on unzoned land and the small parts that are in Ramsay zones are allowed there.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has 590 locations across the U.S. This one would include a convenience store, Arby’s restaurant, casino, tire shop and spaces for 111 semis.

Residents have fought Love’s on all government, regulatory and legal fronts, saying the truck stop will bring traffic, noise, pollution, transients and crime to their quiet community of 40 houses and five square blocks. But they have lost nearly every battle.

After the Zoning Board ruling, Love’s filed a motion asking Judge Whelan to lift the permit stays so construction work on the project could resume. An attorney for Ramsay residents filed an initial response saying he didn’t oppose that request.

Whelan issued an order Tuesday lifting the stays, saying, “Love’s may proceed with construction and related activities in furtherance of the permits without the necessity of posting a bond.”

The appeal filed Tuesday was assigned initially to District Judge Kurt Krueger. In it, Ramsay residents asked that any further construction be prohibited until the court rules on the appeal.

All cases are different but in general, courts in Montana give great deference to decisions by local zoning boards. Last week, District Court Judge Luke Berger upheld a Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board decision blocking a giant solar project that would have sprawled across parts of south Butte.