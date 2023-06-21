Editor’s Note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and adults danced the night away. More in-depth stories on the Gardens will periodically appear in The Montana Standard through November. Today’s feature centers on quotable quotes about Butte’s mountain playground, with postcards displayed as illustrations.

In its infancy, Butte’s one-time playground built just below the East Ridge was aptly described as “a wilderness of trees and flowers that appeared and formed the nucleus for a beautiful retreat that has since been fashioned by the hand of man into the far-famed Columbia Gardens.”

More popular than ever, by 1930, an Anaconda Co. official, apparently feeling a bit generous, assured a Montana Standard reporter that the company was continually finding a way, it would seem, to spend some more money on the Gardens.

“Not one cent of which we expect or hope to get back in cash,” said the benevolent official. “Our only return is the knowledge that we are contributing to the happiness of Butte people who come here for their recreation hours.”

Well, times and feelings did, indeed, change.

That “happiness” came at too steep a price 43 years later. By then, company officials had already started singing an entirely different tune and Butte’s mountain resort would, much to the chagrin of its locals, soon close due to mining expansion.

More often than not referred to as the “garden spot of the Rockies,” much has been written about the Columbia Gardens throughout its history and beyond.

Fifty years ago, residents said goodbye to a place that, for decades, entertained the young and the young at heart. The decades-old quotes expressed below are worth reiterating primarily because the sentiments remind us all of what we once had and what we all lost.

“Nestling at the base of the mighty Rockies, is Butte’s only pleasure resort. In the summer time, Columbia Gardens is to the people of Butte what Golden Gate Park is to the people of San Francisco.” — Butte Miner, Dec. 15, 1901

“To enter this lovely spot, by the canyon leading to it, is to leave behind all thoughts of the busy, smoky city so close to it and yet so completely shut off from it.” — Columbia Gardens: A Brief History with Sights and Scenes of Butte’s Only Pleasure Resort, 1902

“Butte has the distinction which is enjoyed by no other city in the United States. It has a pleasure ground, owned and operated by a private enterprise, to which at all times the people of the city are admitted free and have the freedom of the grounds.” — The Anaconda Standard, Aug. 5, 1906

“For many years, the Columbia Gardens has been a park for the people. A place where the residents of Butte could go after tiring of the barrenness and smoke of the city and spend a day or evening in either peace and quiet or amusement.” — J.R. Wharton, Gardens manager, December 1910

“Under its winter mantle of snow, Columbia Gardens peacefully awaits the coming of spring, when once again the magnificent resort can blossom into the full beauty of its summer adornment.” — Butte Miner, Dec. 17, 1911

“The surroundings at the Gardens are calculated to drive away the cares of men, to make them forget that Butte is such a terribly dusty, smoky, barren place.” — Adolph Heilbronner, early-day Butte businessman

“The character of Columbia Gardens is as pure as the invigorating mountain atmosphere there.” — Butte Miner, May 3, 1916

“Visitors to Butte, who look at the grim-faced city, set against the blinking sunlight, never expect that, tucked away in the breast of a mountain, is the fairy land where birds sing and where music enlivens the splendid indolence of a sunlit afternoon — where trees whisper as they did back in the childhood home, and where there are no noises but the laughter of children or the tapping of dancing feet.” — Beautiful Columbia Gardens, Senator Clark’s Masterpiece, circa 1917

“Here the sylvan glade has caught the fugitive sunbeams — blended them with the freshness of mountain air; it has decked itself in silver rivulets and grown gaudy with a plethora of bloom.” — The Montana Standard, June 29, 1930

“Nestled in a natural amphitheater of the giant peaks, it has become the Sunday Mecca for Butte residents, who go there to drink of its beauty and find rest in this natural retreat from the busy affairs of life.” — The Montana Standard, June 7, 1931

“Columbia Gardens — foam-white buildings, flame topped, against a lush green background — beckons children, young and old.” — The Montana Standard, June 7, 1936

“Three and one-half miles from Butte, cradled in the foothills of the Continental Divide of the East Range of the Rockies, is a garden spot which affords Mining City residents and visitors their choice of quiet solitude or the gaiety of a Coney Island.” — The Montana Standard, July 7, 1957

“Columbia Gardens holds happy memories for most every native-born Butte resident.” — The Montana Standard, May 27, 1962

“Here green grass, trees and rippling streams, fed by ice-cold springs, carry the pleasure seekers’ thoughts away to rural and sweet country life.” — Montana Pay Dirt: A Guide to the Mining Camps of the Treasure State, 1963

“Thousands of tourists visit Columbia Gardens each summer. They take as much delight in its beauty and other attractions as the thousands of Mining City residents and their children who make daily use of the ever-appealing recreation or relaxation center.” — The Montana Standard, May 28, 1967

“Happiness is many things to many people. To me, happiness is the Gardens. Happiness is walking through the Gardens on a summer night. Happiness is listening to the music on the merry-go-round. Happiness is meeting old friends at the Gardens. But most of all, happiness is watching small children enjoy the Columbia Gardens.” — Elizabeth Finnegan, April 1973

"Memories of Columbia Gardens are as numerous in number as the thousands of Butte residents who have enjoyed the beauty spot of Butte throughout the years." — Frank Quinn, 1973

“There will be no more laughter, no more rides and no more children’s days. ... Only photographs remain now of that great painted carousel which once graced the East Ridge. Those photographs remind us that we should have been on hand for the last ride.” — The Montana Standard, Nov. 19, 1973

“Gone but not forgotten, the Columbia Gardens was one place to let your hair down and enjoy eating with your fingers.” — Mary Ann Carling, Butte Commemorative, 1864 to 1974

“You could sit and dream amongst the flowers and trees and look at the clouds floating way up high over the Rockies.” — Joe Roberts, “The Bench and Other Fond Memories of Columbia Gardens,” 1988