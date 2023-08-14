The Little Engine That Could keeps chugging along the track even though the grade is steep and the rails greased.

Efforts to restore Amtrak’s North Coast Hiawatha service, which provided passenger rail through southern Montana, have continued ever since the service ended nearly 44 years ago.

Momentum seems to be gaining at least a hint of steam.

On Aug. 9, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority met at the Hotel Finlen in Butte for the authority’s third annual conference.

Dave Strohmaier, chairman of the rail authority, opened the morning with a pep talk of sorts.

“It is time to roll up our sleeves and keep after it,” he said.

Amit Bose, administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, appeared virtually. He noted that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 tasks the Federal Railroad Administration with conducting an Amtrak Daily Long-Distance Service Study to evaluate the restoration of daily intercity passenger rail service and the potential for new routes.

The study must, among other things, evaluate the restoration “of any Amtrak long-distance routes that were discontinued.”

Bose cautioned that the study will take time and be a rigorous process.

If east-west Amtrak service returns to southern Montana it will likely pass through Helena instead of Butte because the rail line over Homestake Pass has been out of service for decades.

Strohmaier weighed in.

“While the current active rail line is through Helena, that doesn’t preclude a Butte connection from a couple different standpoints,” he said.

“First, if Homestake Pass were reactivated and twice daily service was instituted, it is conceivable that one train per day would go through Helena and one through Butte,” Strohmaier said. “Also, if there were a north-south connection to Salt Lake City - and we are pushing that a segment from Salt Lake City to Butte be included in the study – that would be another possibility for how Butte could see service in the future.”

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority was established in 2020 with the passage of a joint resolution by 12 Montana counties, including Butte-Silver Bow. As of June, the authority had 20 counties and three tribal nations as members.

The authority has said that the North Coast Hiawatha “will transform the economy of the Greater Northwest region, revitalizing rural communities and tribal nations, and providing access for underserved citizens to health care, education, other services and civic resources often unreachable in winter when highways become unreliable or hazardous.”

Amtrak operates the Empire Builder passenger train that travels through Montana’s Hi-Line communities on runs between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest.

The White House praised the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with a November 2021 fact sheet that included details about potential benefits for passenger rail.

“This is the largest investment in passenger rail since Amtrak’s creation, 50 years ago, and will create safe, efficient and climate-friendly alternatives for moving people and freight,” the fact sheet declared.

Pete Buttigieg, U.S. secretary of transportation, has expressed support for expanded passenger rail. As has President Joe Biden, known as “Amtrak Joe” for his patronage of the passenger rail service.

Amtrak is famous for losing money. It lost more than $1 billion in fiscal 2021, a period when the Covid-19 pandemic gutted ridership. The carrier contends that its rail services boost economic activity and growth and increase tourism in many markets, including Montana.

The Federal Railroad Administration said engagement with varied stakeholders for the Amtrak Daily Long-Distance Service Study began in September 2022 and will continue into a portion of 2024.

The study will identify federal and non-federal funding sources to restore or enhance passenger service. No one has nailed down what it might cost to restore the North Coast Hiawatha or something similar. But millions would be required for upgrading or adding track, for updated signaling, improvements to passenger stations and more.

“It is only through regional collaboration and coordination with the host railroads and policymakers that we will achieve our goal of expanding and improving passenger rail service both here in Montana and throughout the region,” Strohmaier said.

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, provided a statement from the senator’s office.

“As a third generation Montana farmer from a Hi-Line community, Sen. Tester understands just how critical Amtrak is to keeping Montana communities connected, which is why he fought hard to secure funding in his Bipartisan Infrastructure law to assess and improve Amtrak’s long distance routes,” the spokesperson said.

“Sen. Tester is looking forward to seeing the Department of Transportation’s assessment on restoring the North Coast Hiawatha route and looks forward to the day when passenger rail finally returns to southern Montana,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, shared his thoughts.

“In rural states like Montana, affordable, reliable passenger rail service has the potential to make a difference in the lives of folks in every corner of our state," Daines said.

"From adding new jobs to our economy to bolstering tourism to helping improve access to healthcare, an enhanced passenger rail service can bring a lot of valuable, new opportunities to the state," he said. "I am glad to work with groups like the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority toward a more connected future for Montanans.”