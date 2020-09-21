Pursuit underway to purchase, preserve 460 acres in the Highlands

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not a done deal, but efforts are underway to purchase 460 acres of privately owned land with meadows, streams and trees at the headwaters of Moose Creek in the Highlands and make it part of public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is partnering with the Forest Service in hopes of buying a 300-acre tract from a private landowner, and the Forest Service is trying to purchase an adjoining 160-acre parcel on its own.

The two tracts are on the market now. Talks with the landowners are in the early stages and it will probably take federal funds to buy the parcels, backers say, so the project is far from guaranteed.

But similar purchases have been made in Montana and other states, and they say it would be a coup to secure and preserve the slice of wildlife at 7,000 feet in the mountains about 15 miles south of Butte for hunters, anglers, hikers, campers and others to enjoy.

“There’s lots of grass, meadows, wetlands, aspen groves — it’s a really nice piece of property for wildlife,” said Mike Mueller, senior lands program manager with the Elk Foundation. “It is important summer and winter range for elk, deer, black bear, moose, bighorn sheep and many other species.”’