Pursuit underway to purchase, preserve 460 acres in the Highlands

It’s not a done deal, but efforts are underway to purchase 460 acres of privately owned land with meadows, streams and trees at the headwaters of Moose Creek in the Highlands and make it part of public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is partnering with the Forest Service in hopes of buying a 300-acre tract from a private landowner, and the Forest Service is trying to purchase an adjoining 160-acre parcel on its own.
The two tracts are on the market now. Talks with the landowners are in the early stages and it will probably take federal funds to buy the parcels, backers say, so the project is far from guaranteed.
But similar purchases have been made in Montana and other states, and they say it would be a coup to secure and preserve the slice of wildlife at 7,000 feet in the mountains about 15 miles south of Butte for hunters, anglers, hikers, campers and others to enjoy.
“There’s lots of grass, meadows, wetlands, aspen groves — it’s a really nice piece of property for wildlife,” said Mike Mueller, senior lands program manager with the Elk Foundation. “It is important summer and winter range for elk, deer, black bear, moose, bighorn sheep and many other species.”’
The hunting opportunities also include antelope and mountain lions, and the area contains habitat for threatened species such as the Canada lynx and grizzly bears and is within the home range of wolverines.
Moose Creek itself has a healthy population of cutthroat trout for angling and the upper reaches have Yellowstone cutthroat (hybridized with Westslope cutthroats). State wildlife officials have identified the area as a high priority for Westslope restoration.
Moose Creek drains from the Highland Mountain Range to the Big Hole River south of Divide, and the route flows primarily through public lands managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management with a mix of private and Forest Service ownership.
Mueller and Forest Service officials recently told Butte-Silver Bow commissioners about the effort and got a warm reception, which can help secure federal Land and Water Conservation Fund dollars to buy the property. Many entities compete for those dollars annually.
If the effort is successful, the private tracts would become part of the Deer Lodge-Beaverhead National Forest managed by the Forest Service for public enjoyment. State wildlife officials support the project because of trout restoration opportunities.
”There have been no mining opportunities on the properties so they are clean,” said Gina Fleming, a realty specialist with the Forest Service.
Getting the land, she said, would prevent development that would harm wildlife and water quality, increase recreation and access opportunities and protect the Moose Creek watershed.
The Elk Foundation, now based in Missoula, was founded in 1984 to help protect or restore elk populations and other wildlife for hunting opportunities or other public access and conservation purposes. With partners, it has helped conserve or enhance more than 7.9 million acres of land in North America.
Earlier this year, it worked with private landowners to purchase 244 acres about 10 miles south of Anaconda and convey it to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. It is now part of the 56,000-acre Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Areas.
Mueller said the foundation only looks at a few projects in Montana each year because it’s hard to find willing landowners and arrange funding.
“They are just complicated to do,” he said, but they are usually holdings similar to the one in the Highlands.
Besides preventing development, acquiring the 460 acres would conserve nearly 2 acres of wetlands, 32 acres of riparian habitat (the area of interface between land and streams), 1.2 miles of perennial stream and 1.8 miles of intermittent streams in the headwaters of the Moose Creek drainage.
Besides habitat for threatened species, it contains habitat for sensitive species such as bighorn sheep, gray wolf, black-beaked woodpecker and Townsend’s big-eared bat.
It’s also home to all kinds of migratory song birds, including Clark’s nutcracker, Cassin’s finch, chipping sparrow, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, chickadee, mountain bluebird, western tanager, dusky flycatcher, pine siskin and many others. There are also red-tailed hawks and great gray owls around.
Some of the birds are of “conservation concern,” meaning there are substantial concerns about the species’ ability to persist in the area.
Fleming said they are in the process of getting the tracts appraised and they should know if the value is acceptable to the individual landowners by November. They should also get an answer on federal funding late this year.
The landowners only pay a combined $532 in property taxes to the county last year, so the hit on the tax base is minimal.
Mueller said it was important to let commissioners know about the effort because “it is in your backyard” and it helps in the pitch for federal funding.
Commissioner Dan Olsen, whose sprawling district includes the area in question, told Mueller and Fleming that he liked what he had heard.
“I think this is an excellent acquisition if you can get it done,” Olsen said. “It will keep the moose and the elk and the deer and antelope playing up there.”
