Pumpkin Sunday to be held at Grant-Kohrs

DEER LODGE — Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site in Deer Lodge is celebrating the harvest season from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, during their annual Pumpkin Sunday event.

Enjoy an afternoon of family fun. Children 14 and under can select the “perfect” pumpkin in the pumpkin patch and then paint it. Tractor-drawn hayrides, a children’s maze, crafts and more will all be part of the festivities.

Also, self-guided tours of the wagon collection, bunkhouse and historic ranch buildings will give visitors a sense of life on the ranch during the open range era of the West.

Pumpkin Sunday is free. For more details, call 406-846-2070 ext. 226 or visit www.nps.gov/grko.