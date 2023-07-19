“PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” will be performed on the Mother Lode Theatre stage at 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. A matinee performance is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs … who just happened to be there, too. It's a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

This clever and inventive play gives a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers “who are so lovable and relatable, you’ll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along.”

Tickets are $15-$20 and can be purchased at the door.