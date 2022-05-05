Puff the magic flagon: Smoking, drinking, other factors earn Butte, Anaconda low health rankings

Bellying up to the bar for a boilermaker, warming the barstool, stepping out for a smoke — these behaviors spell trouble for the health of the barfly and his or her community.

Butte traditions, burnished when miners toiled underground in perilous conditions and then hit the bars, still loom large in the community.

Or so it seems.

In a recent report, Butte-Silver Bow County ranked among the least healthy counties in Montana for some measures and among the “lower middle range” of counties based on other criteria.

Contributors included a comparatively low life expectancy, poor or fair health and high rates of adult smoking, adult obesity and excessive drinking and a comparative lack of physical activity.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, where smeltermen often hit the bars along the Third Street streetcar route after work, didn’t perform well either. It similarly ranked among Montana’s least healthy counties. Its rate of excessive drinking, at 26% of the population, exceeded the rate for both Butte and the state.

“Escaping the toil of the smelter and responsibilities at home, men found refuge in local bars,” according to “Writing the Range: Race, Class, and Culture in the Women’s West.”

The County Health Rankings data were released last week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The rankings provide measures of the current overall health of counties in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The report ranked 47 of Montana’s 56 counties. The population in some counties was too small to gather the necessary and comparable data while also protecting anonymity.

The data for the numerous measures were collected over a span of years, ranging from 2014 to 2021, with a preponderance of data from 2019 to 2020.

Gallatin ranked as the state’s healthiest county and Roosevelt County came in dead last. Roosevelt includes the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, where poverty, despair and a history of subjugation have laid the foundation for a host of health and social problems.

The life expectancy of Gallatin County residents was estimated to be 82.6 years. Silver Bow County’s life expectancy estimate was significantly less, at 76.3 years. Anaconda-Deer Lodge County’s was calculated to be 74.8. More sobering was the life expectancy estimate for Roosevelt County, which was only 64.5.

In Gallatin, only 12% of the population was estimated to be adult smokers. That number was 20% in Butte-Silver Bow.

Residents of Silver Bow were estimated to experience physical and mental distress more often than residents of Gallatin County.

The report examined Health Outcomes, a category that included length of life and quality of life, and Health Factors. The latter refers to “community conditions that we can change to improve health and opportunity, such as access to quality education, living wage jobs, quality critical care, nutritious foods, green spaces and secure and affordable housing.”

The report includes strategies for tackling all those issues.

For Health Outcomes, Butte-Silver Bow ranked 37 among the 47 counties studied. For Health Factors, it ranked 26. Anaconda-Deer Lodge ranked 42 for Health Outcomes and 32 for Health Factors.

The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps reported that statewide, for a family with two children, on average, 31% of household income goes to childcare.

“When a single expense consumes the majority of a paycheck — especially one as essential as childcare — families are unable to afford other necessities,” the report observed.

For an American Indian/Alaska Native family in Montana the median household income was calculated to be $35,859 while a white family’s median household income was $58,291.

The County Health Rankings report observed that economic security for families is a key foundation for the health of its members and their community. A living wage allows families to pay for rent or mortgage and childcare and to access education, the report said.

Gallatin County, which ranked as the state’s healthiest, is also one of Montana’s wealthiest communities.

But the report’s look at wages nationwide suggested economic security is out of reach of many in the U.S.

“In nearly all U.S. counties, a typical worker’s wage is less than what would be considered a living wage for one adult with two children for the area. Among these counties, a more than 73% wage increase would be necessary to make a living wage, while some counties need as much as a 229% increase.”

