Prosecutors say a woman embezzled thousands of dollars from Fine Fabric Care in Butte while employed as its office manager and moved to Texas before the missing money was discovered.

An owner of the interior cleaning business told police in February 2022 that about $25,000 was missing and had been paid to Diana Michelle Cryer’s credit accounts, then said numerous checks had been forged and the total stolen might exceed $50,000.

Prosecutors charged Cryer with felony theft by common scheme, and on Wednesday she appeared by video from Texas and pleaded not guilty. District Judge Robert Whelan set the next hearing for May 24 and said at some point, Cryer would have to return to Montana for a court hearing.

Prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing so they don’t yet have a total amount for the alleged embezzlement, but the charge alleges it was more than $10,000. The maximum penalty for that is 10 years in prison.

According to charging documents, Cryer was employed at Fine Fabric Care, a carpet, furniture and interior cleaning and restoration business, from September 2020 through September 2021, when she moved to Texas. She was the sole office manager part of that time.

A new bookkeeper noticed discrepancies, and the owners contacted Butte police. They found checks written to Cryer’s creditors that had been forged and said she used company credit and debit cards and electronic transfers for personal purposes.

A review “found many unauthorized withdrawals from the business account, made not only during the time of Cryer’s employment as office manager, but also after she moved to Texas,” the affidavit says. It says she forged an owner’s signature on 65 checks.

Police talked to Cryer by phone on August 22, 2022, and she denied any wrongdoing at first. She confessed later in the interview, prosecutors said, but said she didn’t realize how much she had taken.

“She denied having a gambling problem and stated that she was a single grandmother taking care of her grandchild on her own,” they said.

Court records list Weatherford, Texas, as Cryer’s place of residence. It’s a city of about 30,000 people 25 miles west of Fort Worth.