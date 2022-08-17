Prosecutors want prison time for DUI crash that shattered biker's leg

Prosecutors want to send a Butte woman to prison for repeatedly driving drunk and during the latest episode, crashing into a man on a motorcycle and shattering his leg with broken bones.

As part of a deal with prosecutors Wednesday, 37-year-old Bethany Lynn Lex pleaded no contest to negligent vehicular assault and driving under the influence as a fourth or subsequent offense. Both are felonies.

A no contest plea means the defendant does not admit guilt but does admit that a jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that the alleged facts were truthful. It still results in a criminal conviction, same as a guilty plea or being found guilty at trial.

District Judge Robert Whelan accepted the pleas, ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Oct. 13. Vehicular assault carries a maximum 10-year prison term while the latest DUI has a five-year max.

The sentence is Whelan’s call but prosecutors are recommending seven years in the Montana Women’s Prison for the vehicular assault conviction and five more years suspended with the Montana Department of Corrections for the fourth DUI.

They want those to run on top of a three-year DOC term that District Judge Kurt Krueger imposed on Lex last month. That was for violating probation in a previous case alleging that Lex was driving drunk with her baby daughter in the back seat of a vehicle on Oct. 30, 2017.

She had three DUIs at the time and ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal child endangerment in that case.

In a Zoom appearance from the Butte jail Wednesday, Lex admitted she was driving under the influence the night of June 23, 2021, disobeyed a traffic signal and struck and seriously injured a motorcycle rider.

According to prosecutors, the man was riding north on Harrison Avenue when Lex, driving an SUV southbound, abruptly initiated a left turn onto Grand Avenue and struck the motorcycle. The victim was thrown to the pavement.

An officer said he detected several signs that Lex was impaired and she could not give an accurate description of what had occurred.

“The only information that Lex was able to provide was that she was heading from the Scoop Bar to a house near Clark’s Park,” prosecutors said in charging documents.

She denied drinking any alcohol and “continually asked if the other driver was OK even though he (the officer) had told her of his status several times.”

When the officer told her she would be taken to jail for sobriety maneuvers, she started cursing and accused him of "ruining her life.” She refused to do any sobriety tests so the officer obtained a warrant for a blood-draw at the hospital, prosecutors say.

The victim was treated in the emergency room and then admitted to the hospital due to his injuries. His femur had been completely broken at the joint and he suffered numerous breaks to his tibia, fibula and ankle.

He told an officer what happened and said he would likely be in the hospital for a few months. He said “the worst thing about this situation is he probably won’t be able to ride a motorcycle which hurts him deeply because motorcycles are his passion.”