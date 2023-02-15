A Butte detective testified Wednesday that a young man accused of raping a woman at his house in Butte gave inconsistent statements about what occurred or might have occurred in his bedroom that night.

He said Tracer Lee Croy told him he blacked out but still recalled certain things, including that he did not have sex with the 19-year-old woman that night in September 2018.

But later in the same interview, according to transcripts, Lt. Jeff Williams asked Croy if he had sex or was blacked out. Croy, who was also 19 at the time, replied, “I’m 60% sure I didn’t have sex with her but I blacked out, too.”

Croy is being tried for sexual intercourse without consent and is expected to take the stand in his own defense Thursday. The trial began Monday and it’s possible that jurors could begin deliberations later Thursday.

Much of the testimony Wednesday was from scientists and experts regarding DNA evidence and testing in the case and whether it was possible or likely that the alleged victim was given a so-called “date rape” drug that night as she has strongly suggested.

A prosecutor also told jurors Wednesday that no police investigation is perfect but overall, Williams did a thorough job investigating this case and ultimately pushing for prosecution.

It took prosecutors two years to file charges against Croy and more than two years on top of that to get the case to trial. Croy has pleaded not guilty and his defense attorney, Ashley Whipple, told jurors Monday that the only victim in the case was her client.

A jury of seven women and five men is hearing the case and District Judge Kurt Krueger is presiding. The rape charge in this case carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

The Montana Standard is not naming the alleged victim to protect potential victims of sexual assault.

She says she had been drinking some during a small house party at Croy’s house but was still alert until she drank from a beer Croy had pushed on her. She said she immediately felt “really messed up,” laid down on Croy’s bed and couldn’t move while he was having sex without her consent.

She said she was eventually able to call for her friend in the next room, was able to get dressed with her help and the two left and drove home to Deer Lodge.

Prosecutor Kelli Fivey asked Williams on Wednesday to read parts of transcripts from three recorded interviews he had with Croy.

Early in the initial interview, Croy said, “I’m going be 100% honest, I blacked out,” and when he came to, the woman and her friend were leaving. He later said he remembered getting up and getting the woman’s friend to come in the bedroom.

In the same interview, he recalled lying on one edge of the bed while the woman was on the opposite edge and remembered wearing sweatpants and a shirt. He said he did not have sex with the woman.

When Williams pressed him on that, he made the statement about being 60% sure he didn’t have sex “but I blacked out, too.”

Williams acknowledged Tuesday, mostly during questioning from Whipple, that he never visited the alleged crime scene, took three months to arrange a first interview with Croy, and did not submit the woman’s underwear for DNA testing for months because it slipped his mind.

He also said he lost his investigation case files because of a corrupted external hard drive in mid- to late 2019 and only got some of the information back in August 2022 when he ran repair software.

On Wednesday, Fivey rattled off numerous things Williams did do. She said he conducted numerous interviews, including three with the suspect; submitted evidence for DNA testing and pushed for additional tests; got and served a search warrant to obtain Croy’s DNA; and kept the victim informed throughout.

He also talked often with county attorneys about the investigation and in the end, Fivey said, pushed for prosecution. Williams has sat at the table with prosecutors during the trial.

“You did a lot in this investigation, didn’t you?” Fivey asked him. “Yes,” he said.

One forensic scientist at the Montana State Crime Lab testified Wednesday that a semen stain found on the woman’s underwear had enough DNA to test. Another scientist analyzed the DNA and said it matched Croy.

A forensic DNA analyst called by the defense told jurors there were discrepancies in the notes and records on the tests and he questioned the DNA findings. Prosecutors said the crime lab was accredited and the analyst never contacted the lab to ask about the discrepancies.

The defense also called Francis Gengo, a pharmacologist from Buffalo, New York. He said common date-rape drugs eliminate memory and take hours to wear off and that was not consistent with the woman’s claims.

She remembered calling for her friend and not being able to move, especially one arm she had above her head, during the alleged assault. Gengo said she would not have remembered that or other details if given either of the most common date-rape drugs available.

In cross-examination from prosecutors, he acknowledged that there were other drugs out there, including synthetic combinations that scientists know little about. He also that different individuals can have different reactions to the same drug.