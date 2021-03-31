Prosecutors: Man who tailed school bus drunk has history of DUIs

A man who was allegedly drunk when he recently followed a Butte school bus to the bus barn had a gallon of Nikolai vodka in the center console and already had at least five DUI convictions, prosecutors say.

They not only charged 60-year-old Ronney Alan Harriman with another felony DUI that carries a possible five-year prison term, but also felony criminal endangerment with a 10-year maximum and fine up to $50,000.

Harriman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to those charges and a misdemeanor count of driving without insurance, and District Judge Robert Whelan set the next hearing for April 7. Harriman, who is listed as homeless in court records, remains jailed with bond set at $6,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the bus driver, Harriman was tailing him on the afternoon of March 9 in a gold Buick and was all over the road from the 2400 block of Continental Drive to the bus barn on Front Street. At one point, he attempted to pass the bus and almost caused a wreck.

When officers arrived at the bus barn, the bus driver had already taken the keys out of the car's ignition and kept the keys away from Harriman and said he fell down multiple times outside of the car.