Prosecutors: Man was stalking woman before attacking and firing gun

Prosecutors say a Butte man had been stalking his ex-wife before he barged into her residence in November, pepper-sprayed her and a man inside and shot at the man with a pistol before fleeing.

Scott Deion Cook, 55, pleaded not guilty to three felony charges Thursday, including attempted deliberate homicide, aggravated burglary and stalking, as well as four misdemeanor counts of partner-family member assault and violating protective orders.

The attempted homicide charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of death, life in prison or 100 years. He could be sentenced up to 45 years if convicted of the burglary and stalking charges.

Cook appeared for Thursday's arraignment via video from the Butte jail, where he remains with bond set at $250,000. District Court Judge Kurt Krueger set the next hearing for March 24.

Police previously released a few details of what they believe happened on the night of Nov. 24 but said the case was still under investigation. Prosecutors provided far more details in recently filed charging documents.

They say the ex-wife, a man and a juvenile male were inside a residence when Cook forced his way in, pepper-sprayed the woman and man, threw the woman down and began punching the man.

The juvenile male says he jumped on Cook to stop him but Cook began assaulting the woman and was on top of her when he fired a pistol toward the man. He then left and fled in his vehicle, prosecutors said.

Police discovered a 9mm bullet casing in the living room and found a bullet hole just to the left of the front door. Police went to Cook's residence and arrested him when he arrived.

The woman says she had taken out a restraining order against Cook. He had been stalking her, she said, at times standing in the doorway of an area casino when she was inside and harassing her from fake email accounts.

She also found a "Tracki" tracking device under the hood of her car. Police got a subpoena for the device and information from the company showed that Cook had paid for it and had it activated, prosecutors said.

After his arrest, Cook told police he had domestic issues with his ex-wife and just snapped that night and could not take it. He admitted going inside the residence with a gun but said he only used pepper spray.

He also said he drove around after the incident and threw the gun onto the roof of a house.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 3 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.