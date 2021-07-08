Prosecutors: Man told Butte police 'I'm the devil' after fatal stabbing

Prosecutors say a man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Butte last month had blood all over his face and arms, said he was the devil and told officers to shoot him when they arrived at the scene.
They are among new details contained in updated documents charging 46-year-old Ronald Walter Roberts with deliberate homicide. He appeared from jail via video Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charge, which has maximum penalties of death or life in prison.
He is accused of killing 38-year-old Carmen Edwards at a residence in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue on June 12. Police said they had come to Butte from Salida, Colorado about two weeks prior and that Edwards was stabbed repeatedly with a knife.
But they offered no other details and prosecutors provided few when they filed the charge initially after the crime. According to the updated documents, Roberts admitted to police that he killed Edwards.
They don’t say why he did it or what events led up to the crime, but say Roberts’ father called police at noon that day saying “his son had just killed his girlfriend and he wanted the police.” He also said they were in the yard of the residence.
Police found nobody in the yard and nobody inside responded initially when an officer yelled. They heard someone upstairs, however, and when walking up the stairs “a male began yelling, ‘I’m the devil, you have to kill me.’”
Roberts had blood all over his face and arms but no apparent wounds, and after running past officers toward an alley, they caught and detained him.
Police then found Edwards lying on her back with no clothing and blood all over her face, neck and head areas. The blood around her head appeared to be coagulating and there appeared to be wounds on her neck, prosecutors say.
An officer said he could feel a heartbeat, but when fire rescue personnel arrived, they could detect no life but continued life-saving efforts. She was taken to St. James Healthcare, where she was declared dead.
Roberts’ mother arrived at the residence and told police she had picked up her son and Edwards in Bozeman and brought them to Butte. But she said she had no other information on Edwards.
Roberts remained jailed following Thursday’s arraignment with bond set at $250,000.