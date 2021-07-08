Prosecutors: Man told Butte police 'I'm the devil' after fatal stabbing

Prosecutors say a man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Butte last month had blood all over his face and arms, said he was the devil and told officers to shoot him when they arrived at the scene.

They are among new details contained in updated documents charging 46-year-old Ronald Walter Roberts with deliberate homicide. He appeared from jail via video Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charge, which has maximum penalties of death or life in prison.

He is accused of killing 38-year-old Carmen Edwards at a residence in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue on June 12. Police said they had come to Butte from Salida, Colorado about two weeks prior and that Edwards was stabbed repeatedly with a knife.

But they offered no other details and prosecutors provided few when they filed the charge initially after the crime. According to the updated documents, Roberts admitted to police that he killed Edwards.

They don’t say why he did it or what events led up to the crime, but say Roberts’ father called police at noon that day saying “his son had just killed his girlfriend and he wanted the police.” He also said they were in the yard of the residence.

