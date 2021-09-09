Prosecutors: Father, son were on 'suicide mission' when deputy killed

He called the Lloyd Barrus “manifesto” an “essay” and said he had written it in 1999, handed it out to everyone and always took copies with him.

Shannon said Marshall Barrus was living in Gallatin County, had reconciled with Gallagher after 10 years, and had recently been arrested for burglary and laid off when his father left Bakersfield, California to help his son.

He loaded up the Suburban with tools, came to Montana, and he and his son were trying to find work and planning to build a house when they decided to go camping with Gallagher and the children.

“He came with no firearms, no weapons,” Shannon told jurors. “Lloyd’s plan was to help Marshall and get Marshall on his feet. It was his plan throughout this whole case — not to kill an officer.”

Shannon said they camped for a week and “everything was fine,” but that changed on May 15.

“Marshall started drinking,” Shannon said. “He drank a lot. He consumed very large quantities of alcohol” and Gallagher knew “Marshall has no brakes when he drinks.”