Prosecutors detail rape allegations against former Tech football player; he pleads not guilty

She said she felt ashamed that it happened and felt compelled to tell police after she found out there might be another victim.

Montana Tech had already initiated Title IX proceedings, a civil complaint process for addressing claims of sexual assault or sexual violence, and gave Butte police statements about the alleged incidents, prosecutors say.

During their investigation, police contacted another potential victim and after some time, that woman agreed to speak with a detective.

She said she and Nygaard had been in a short-term relationship in August 2020 but it ended and they didn’t communicate much until the end of September, when he started making comments about self-harm.

He sent her a social media missive on Oct. 3 asking her to let him into her residence complex. She told police he appeared extremely drunk and had a hard time walking so she let him come to her residence.

She asked him to leave but he made sexual advances, pinned her hand against a bed, covered her mouth with another hand and raped her. She tried to call someone for help at one point but he took her phone, prosecutors say.

The woman gave police a condom that she said Nygaard used during the attack and it has been placed into evidence.

