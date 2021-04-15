Prosecutors detail rape allegations against former Tech football player; he pleads not guilty

Police investigating one woman’s sexual assault allegations against a Clancy man who played football for Montana Tech learned about a second potential victim who also said she was raped.
The man, 19-year-old Derek James Nygaard, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, each carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the pleas and set the next court hearing for May 27. Nygaard, who appeared with attorney David Maldonado for Thursday’s arraignment, had previously posted bond and remained free.
Although The Montana Standard reported on the charges when they were filed last month, prosecutors had yet to detail the allegations other than saying when the alleged crimes occurred.
Nygaard was a student at Montana Tech in the 2020 fall semester but was no longer enrolled there or still a member of the football team when those charges were filed. The university said privacy laws prohibited them from releasing any other information on him.
According to newly filed charging documents, a woman came to the Butte police station on Oct. 13 and said Nygaard had made sexual advances on three separate occasions between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18. During the third one, he prevented her from leaving his residence and violated her with his finger.
She said she felt ashamed that it happened and felt compelled to tell police after she found out there might be another victim.
Montana Tech had already initiated Title IX proceedings, a civil complaint process for addressing claims of sexual assault or sexual violence, and gave Butte police statements about the alleged incidents, prosecutors say.
During their investigation, police contacted another potential victim and after some time, that woman agreed to speak with a detective.
She said she and Nygaard had been in a short-term relationship in August 2020 but it ended and they didn’t communicate much until the end of September, when he started making comments about self-harm.
He sent her a social media missive on Oct. 3 asking her to let him into her residence complex. She told police he appeared extremely drunk and had a hard time walking so she let him come to her residence.
She asked him to leave but he made sexual advances, pinned her hand against a bed, covered her mouth with another hand and raped her. She tried to call someone for help at one point but he took her phone, prosecutors say.
The woman gave police a condom that she said Nygaard used during the attack and it has been placed into evidence.