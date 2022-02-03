Prosecutors detail Butte bounty hunt that went bad, ending with fatal shooting

One of two men charged in the shooting death of a Butte man in December was a bondsman trying to nab someone else for skipping bail, and the man who fired the gun was a convicted felon trying to assist with the apprehension.

The alleged shooter had also been arrested on bench warrants, was bailed out by the same bondsman, had repeatedly violated probation, and at the time of the shooting, prosecutors were seeking to have his suspended sentence for stalking revoked.

It was revoked two weeks ago while he was jailed on the current charges.

Bondsman Jay Steven Hubber and Nicholas John Jaeger barged into William Harris’ house on South Main Street unannounced on Dec. 19, prosecutors say in newly filed charging documents. Hubber tased alleged bail-jumper David Sandoval and the two began wrestling on a bed.

According to Sandoval and another man in the room, as Harris stepped forward to intervene, Jaeger grabbed a gun from Hubber and fired at least two shots at Harris. There were several others in the house at the time.

Jaeger told police that Harris possibly had a pair of scissors in one hand and was threatening to kick him in the face, and when he jumped toward him on the bed, he fired two rounds.

But in the charging documents, Jaeger was the only one who said Harris might have been armed with anything. He also said there were other men in the house holding sticks “in a violent manner” but never swung them.

When police arrived, an officer found Harris lying on the floor — his eyes open, not breathing and without a pulse — and knew he was dead, prosecutors said. He had been shot in the face.

Hubber and Jaeger, both 32, were arrested and charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary. But police released few details and initial charging documents only said they went into the house unlawfully, a man was tased, Jaeger shot Harris, he died, and both defendants were accountable.

Prosecutors recently filed additional documents with far more details they believe substantiate the charges. Deliberate homicide is punishable by death, life in prison or 100 years, and aggravated burglary has a maximum of 40 years.

Hubber posted $250,000 bond and was released but Jaeger remains jailed with bail set at $250,000. Both are scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 9 before District Judge Robert Whelan.

Regulations for the bondsman profession in Montana are vague but there are insurance requirements. On the website for Alibi Bail Bonds in Butte, Jay Hubber is listed as its owner and senior bondsman.

There are no regulations on bounty hunters in Montana, including any licensing or training requirements. A Missoula District Court judge who presided over a bounty-hunting case a few years ago called on the Montana Legislature to fix that, but efforts to do so have failed.

Prosecutors in this case, however, clearly allege that Hubber and Jaeger went into Harris’ house unlawfully and are responsible for what happened inside that night.

DIFFERENT TAKES ON DETAILS

According to the new documents, police were called to Harris’ house at 815 S. Main St. shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, on a report that a man had been shot.

When they got there, several people came out of the house. Hubber was wearing a ballistic vest and a holster and as he was escorted to a patrol car, said he “didn’t shoot no one.”

During the subsequent investigation, police learned that Butte City Court had mailed notices of bond forfeiture regarding Sandoval to Alibi Bail Bonds telling Hubber that he had 90 days to pay them or bring Sandoval to court. One was for $10,000 and the other $5,000.

Police believe Sandoval fled after the shooting and officers were told that a woman, Jacqueline Schwartz, had chased him down and struck him with a metal pipe to take him into custody. Schwartz identified herself as one of Hubber’s bond agents but denied striking Sandoval, according to the charging documents.

Here is what Hubber, Jaeger and other witnesses told police happened:

DAVID SANDOVAL

Said he knew Hubber was looking for him because he had posted a $15,000 bond and Sandoval didn’t show for a court date. Said he was hanging out and drinking at Harris’ house on Dec. 19 with at least two others.

Said Hubber and Jaeger came into the room without identifying themselves as bonding agents or bounty hunters and Hubber tased him and pushed him onto a bed. Jaeger was tasing him too, he said, and Hubber removed his gun from his holster.

Sandoval said he grabbed Hubber’s wrist trying to push the gun away, Jaeger took the gun, and when an unarmed Harris stepped toward him, Jaeger shot him twice. Sandoval said he ran out of the house through a back door.

After speaking with police, Sandoval was arrested for the outstanding bench warrants and contempt complaints and as of Thursday, remained in jail with bail set at $30,000.

ONE WITNESS IN THE HOME

Said “two dudes” ran into the house unannounced and Hubber started tasing Sandoval, who was telling him to stop. Hubber pulled out his gun and Jaeger said “give me that strap,” meaning gun, and took it. Harris tried to step in and Jaeger shot him twice. Said Harris had no weapons.

ANOTHER WITNESS

Said two men came into the house without identifying themselves and began attacking Sandoval by punching him with brass knuckles. Hubber then tased Sandoval and everyone started yelling for them to get off him.

Said Harris was shouting at Hubber and Jaeger to get out and was trying to pull them off of Sandoval, but Harris did not strike anyone. Said Jaeger grabbed the gun from Hubber and was standing on the bed, and as Harris stepped toward him, he was shot twice.

JACQUELINE SCHWARTZ

Said she was with Hubber at the Acoma bar when someone called Hubber about Sandoval. Hubber called Jesse Jaeger, who had helped him on previous apprehensions, and Nicholas Jaeger joined them and all four drove to the house.

She identified herself as one of Hubber’s bonding agents, according to prosecutors, but she said she wasn’t there to assist in any way and was standing outside in an alley when she heard yelling and gunshots. Said Sandoval left the house upset, saying someone had been shot, and she followed him but did not strike or hit him.

JESSE JAEGER (Nicholas Jaeger’s brother)

Said he assisted Hubber with apprehensions on occasion. He said his brother Nicholas Jaeger owed Hubber money for a bond and agreed to assist in exchange for his debt being reduced.

Jesse Jaeger said he was waiting outside but then went in the house and apologized to one man, saying they were only there for Sandoval. Said one man was holding a stick but nobody was posing a threat.

Said he heard yelling from another room and either Hubber or Nicholas Jaeger was telling someone repeatedly to “get the (expletive) back,” and “I’m gonna shoot ya!” Heard a different man tell them to get out of his house and then said, “(expletive) shoot me!” He then heard two gun shots.

JAY STEVEN HUBBER

Acknowledged they did not knock or announce their presence and said he saw Sandoval and tased him. Said there were several people in the room “and he was being kicked in the head by an unknown person, possibly Harris.”

Said Nicholas Jaeger took control of the taser and began to “stun drive” Sandoval with it. Said Jaeger removed the gun from Hubber’s holster and he heard two shots and realized Harris had been shot. Said it was Nicholas Jaeger’s first time assisting him.

NICHOLAS JAEGER

Said he went into the house followed by Hubber and they did not knock or announce themselves. Said he walked to a bedroom and asked where Sandoval was, then Hubber came in and tased Sandoval.

Said they then identified themselves as bondsmen but Sandoval continued to struggle so he grabbed the taser and started to stun drive Sandoval. Said other men came in holding sticks in a violent manner but never swung them.

Said Harris “had a beer in one hand and possibly a pair of scissors in the other hand” and the other men were standing in a doorway threatening to hit Hubber with their sticks.

Nicholas Jaeger said he told the others to back up and as Hubber was trying to get the gun from his holster, Sandoval bucked. Said his focus was on keeping Hubber safe and he believed Hubber was going to get assaulted, then someone hit him in the back.

Recalled Harris saying, “I’m going to kick you in the (expletive) face,” so he pulled the gun from Hubber’s holster, pointed it at Harris and told everyone to back off or “they were going to get shot.”

Recalled Harris then saying, “I don’t give a (expletive) if you shoot me.” Harris then jumped on the bed and Nicholas Jaeger said he fired two rounds at him.

“Nick said he wasn’t going to take any chances,” the charging document states. “Nick stated he felt Bill was going to attack Hubber.”

BREAKDOWN ON THE CHARGES

Both Hubber and Jaeger are charged with aggravated burglary because they “knowingly entered or remained unlawfully” in Harris’ house and inflicted bodily injury to Sandoval by assaulting and tasing him. A conviction carries a maximum of 40 years.

However, Jaeger could face an additional two to 10 years if the court determines he displayed, brandished or used a dangerous weapon while committing the offense.

Both men are also charged with deliberate homicide, but under different sections of the law.

Jaeger is accused of purposefully shooting Harris. Hubber is accused of committing an aggravated burglary, and in the course of that offense, Harris was shot and killed. That makes him legally responsible for Harris’ death as well, prosecutors say, so he has been charged with felony murder under the deliberate homicide statute.

Nicholas Jaeger had his own legal troubles before fatal shooting

. There are no regulations on bounty hunters in Montana nor laws expressly allowing their existence or imposing limits on them. That means there is nothing prohibiting convicted felons from acting as bounty hunters, but state Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, says there should be regulations on that and other aspects of bounty hunting activity. She has backed legislative efforts to impose regulations but they failed to materialize. She cannot run for another term but said Wednesday she hopes other lawmakers pursue the issue in the 2023 legislative session. At the time of the December shooting death of William Harris in Butte, Nicholas John Jaeger was still in the midst of his own legal troubles. He was charged with stalking his ex-wife in 2016 and before that case was done, was charged with stalking again in 2017, according to court records. The cases were consolidated and he ultimately pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking. A judge gave him a three-year deferred sentence in March 2018, but in early 2019 he was cited for numerous probation violations. Among other things, probation officials said, he had used meth and marijuana, moved without notice and failed to report. He was eventually arrested on a bench warrant and Jay Hubber, a bondsman for Alibi Bail Bonds in Butte, posted his $10,000 bond, court records show. A judge revoked his deferred sentence, replacing it with a three-year suspended sentence. But he was again cited for probation violations in 2019 and 2020, including methamphetamine and heroin use, failing to report to probation officers and having drugs and paraphernalia at his home during a house check. “The defendant has failed miserably while on supervision,” a probation officer wrote in a February 2021 violation report. “He has failed to report and has been using drugs. This makes him unsafe for community supervision/placement. He is a risk for public safety and trust. “The Department of Corrections has tried to work with him but he does what he wants, when he wants and he doesn’t feel rules apply to him …” Jaeger was arrested again on a bench warrant, was released on bond, and prosecutors sought to have his suspended sentence revoked. That was still pending when Jaeger was charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary this past December. Two weeks ago, on Jan. 19, District Judge Robert Whelan revoked Jaeger’s suspended sentence in the stalking case and sentenced him to three years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections.

