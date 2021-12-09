Prosecutors: Butte man who died after assault was kicked, struck head

Prosecutors say a Butte man who died days after an alleged assault outside of the Town Pump on South Montana Street in October was kicked in the abdomen, fell backwards and hit his head.

The Kalispell man allegedly responsible, 46-year-old Jesse Jose Mollenkopf, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide Thursday and his attorney gave notice his defense would be based on “justifiable use of force.”

If convicted of the charge, Mollenkopf faces up to 20 years in prison and fine up to $50,000. He remained jailed following Thursday’s arraignment with bond set at $100,000.

The alleged assault took place around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 12 and the man who was injured, 46-year-old Jason Acebedo, died eight days later. He had sustained serious head injuries and within hours was life-flighted to a hospital in Salt Lake City to be treated.

Police did not release much information on the incident but prosecutors, in recently filed charging documents, provided details on their account of events.

They say another man and Mollenkopf pulled into the Town Pump in a blue truck and went inside to buy some food and drinks. Mollenkopf came out and went to the passenger side of the truck when a woman walked up.

Surveillance video then shows Acebedo walking up to the passenger side and “within seconds,” it shows Mollenkopf kick him in the abdomen, causing Acebedo to fall backwards.

“On the video you can see Acebedo flat on his back and not moving,” prosecutors said.

Mollenkopf is then seen conversing with the woman when the driver of the truck comes out of the store and he and Mollenkopf drive off. A sister of Acebedo’s called police the next day to say her brother was not going to make it.

Police released a photo of the two men to the media and based on that, someone identified the driver and police learned he was living in Divide. The man said Mollenkopf was currently there, too, so police questioned him.

Mollenkopf recalled the incident and said a girl he did not know came up to the truck and asked for help. He didn’t know if she wanted money or some other form of help but he ended up giving her a burrito he had just purchased.

The man later identified as Acebedo then walked up, and according to prosecutors, Mollenkopf didn’t know him either.

“Mollenkopf said that the male told him he was going to die so he kicked him in the stomach which in turn made the male fall backwards,” it states in charging documents. He said he tried to get Acebedo to sit up then told the woman to help.

Police found out Mollenkopf was on probation out of Kalispell and though he was not on travel restrictions, he was to keep a probation officer informed if he was moving somewhere for a long time.

Acebedo was taken to St. James Healthcare and a nurse told police he had a large brain bleed and a skull fracture that might extend into his spinal cord. A neurologist in Missoula reviewed medical scans and said the injuries were too extensive to be treated in Montana.

He was taken off life support on Oct. 19 and died the next day, prosecutors say.

