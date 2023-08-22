Prosecutors say a 20-year-old Butte woman had been drinking and might also have smoked marijuana before a fatal hit-and-run in Uptown Butte on the night of July 3.

According to newly filed charging documents, witnesses said Shania Rose O’Brien was drinking alcohol before and during a concert at the Original Mineyard that night and at a house party, and had “potentially smoked marijuana.”

Prosecutors say she then got behind the wheel of an orange Jeep with two female passengers and struck two men who were lighting fireworks on West Granite Street.

Austin Nieves, 23, was killed. His brother, 21-year-old Connor Nieves, landed on his back but got up immediately and chased the Jeep. He was later treated for minor injuries and released.

O’Brien drove the Jeep to a site near the Mining Museum, parked and she and the passengers left on foot, prosecutors say. O’Brien went to the police station at 1 p.m. the next day with her father and a public defender and was arrested.

Prosecutors charged her with vehicular homicide under the influence, or negligent homicide in the alternative, as well as criminal endangerment and failure to render aid in an accident involving death. All are felonies.

Vehicular homicide under the influence has a maximum 30-year prison term while negligent homicide has a 20-year maximum. The other charges are each punishable by up to 10 years.

O’Brien posted a $200,000 bond and according to court records is being represented by Helena attorney Palmer Hoovestal. The Montana Standard left a voice mail with his office Tuesday seeking comment.

O’Brien is scheduled to be arraigned and enter pleas in District Court in Butte on Thursday.

In an affidavit filed last week, prosecutors provide details of what they believe occurred that night.

They say witnesses told police that O’Brien had been drinking and was driving when the hit-and-run occurred. One passenger in back said the front passenger grabbed the wheel and told O’Brien to stop because she had hit someone.

O’Brien sped off instead, parked the Jeep and all three took off. The two passengers got separated from O’Brien and according to one, were crying and “freaking out” and trying to decide whether to return to the scene or call police.

O’Brien called her father, prosecutors say, and he picked them up, drove them to his house and said they would take care of things in the morning.

After contacting police the next day, the father brought the Jeep to the police station. Blood evidence was found in three distinct locations.