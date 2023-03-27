Prosecutors say a man accused of firing several gun shots into a house on Hummingbird Lane, causing a man to drop to the floor to avoid being hit, had broken up with a girlfriend who lived there.

The girlfriend, her father and his wife were all home in the early morning hours of March 7 when 21-year-old Conner Tex Thomas Webster fired at least four bullets from a 9mm handgun into the house, prosecutors say in newly filed charging documents.

Authorities provided a few basics about the incident when Webster was initially arrested and charged with attempted deliberate homicide just hours after the shooting took place, but provide more details in the new documents.

Webster is to be arraigned Thursday before District Judge Kurt Krueger and if convicted faces up to life in prison. He remains in the Butte jail with bail set at $500,000.

Prosecutors did not state a motive for the attack but when police asked the man, his wife and his daughter who might have done it, the latter said she had a former boyfriend who had a light-colored truck and often carried a 9mm Sig Sauger semi-automatic pistol.

“She also stated he previously made concerning statements about his firearms and the use of his firearms, such as claiming he had several ‘road rage’ incidents where he pulled a gun on other drivers,” prosecutors said. Webster told police they had broken up in November.

The father said he observed a light-colored truck back into his driveway just after 1 a.m. on March 7 and when he turned on the lights in the living room, which illuminated him, he “heard a pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” prosecutors said.

Hummingbird Lane is south of town in a fairly rural area and the house has a driveway a quarter-mile long, with the nearest neighbors several acres away.

The father was standing near a picture window when the shots rang out and as he dropped to the floor, he noticed sheetrock powder falling from the ceiling. When he stood back up, he could see a light-colored truck slowing exiting the driveway and he called 911.

When officers arrived, they immediately noticed shards of sheetrock on the floor in the living room, a bullet hole in the picture window, one in the wall and possible ricochet damage from bullets inside the house.

“The officers also noted a window at the back of the house that had a bullet hole through it that they believed was caused by the bullet that had entered the front picture window,” prosecutors said.

Police believe there were at least five rounds shot at the house and at least four of them entered the home. The father had been asleep on the couch because of a medical procedure scheduled that morning and awoke to a tapping sound before the shots were fired.

It was snowing that night, there were fresh tire tracks on the driveway and police found a bullet casing to a 9mm gun outside the house. After talking with the daughter, they went to Webster’s home where he lives with his father.

There was a light-colored truck in the driveway with defrosted windows and other signs it had been driven recently. Officers saw a semi-automatic handgun on the driver’s seat with loose ammunition.

Webster’s father let them in the house and they woke up Webster up and read him his rights. He appeared to be intoxicated, prosecutors said, and claimed he had gone to work and then went home.

His timeline changed throughout the conversation, however, and he said he last fired the pistol about a month ago behind the Montana Tech campus. But an officer found a 9mm casing under the passenger side windshield wiper of Webster’s truck.

He was taken to jail and prosecutors charged him later that afternoon.