Prosecutor, judge renew prison-time warning to drug dealers in Butte

There’s a big difference between using drugs and dealing drugs in the minds of many prosecutors and judges.

Prosecutor Ann Shea made that clear when recommending that 36-year-old Joshua James Henry of Butte get 15 years in the Montana State Prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

District Judge Robert Whelan hammered the distinction home on Wednesday by imposing 15 years despite requests by Henry’s defense attorney for far less time and placement in a drug-treatment program.

“This is no longer someone who just has a drug addiction,” Whelan said. “This is someone who is feeding the problem that we have in our community by being a distributor.”

Henry had already been convicted of possession in a 2019 case and faced possession charges in a 2021 case when police, knowing he had outstanding warrants, spotted him in a Town Pump casino this past May 25.

They knew he had made threats about using a firearm to prevent an arrest so when he reached for his pockets, an officer stood him up and cuffed him, according to charging documents.

A probation officer was called and a search of Henry’s vehicle outside turned up a large amount of methamphetamine and a stolen gun. He was charged with criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

Henry pleaded guilty to that charge and as part of Wednesday’s proceedings, Whelan revoked four years of a suspended sentence that remained in the 2019 case. They will run concurrently to the 15 years the judge handed down. The 2021 case was dismissed.

Defense attorney Kirk Krutilla asked for 10 years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections with six of them suspended, and time in a long-term treatment program. If that didn’t work, Krutilla said, then Henry could be “put away” for not getting the message.

But Shea said it was too late for that and her message for serious prison time went beyond Henry.

“This has to be the response to people who want to perpetuate our drug problem because we have a huge problem and this is where it starts,” she said.

Shea said Henry had treatment opportunities for several years and didn’t take advantage of them.

“Instead, he took the opportunity to take advantage of our community,” she said.

Although Shea and Krutilla were in Whelan’s courtroom for Wednesday’s hearing, Henry appeared by video from the Butte jail and when asked by Whelan, declined to say anything on his own behalf.