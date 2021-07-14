Proposed positions rankle some B-SB commissioners

County officials say there is sufficient funding and valid reasons for wanting to add 11 full-time positions to the county payroll this year, but commissioners know many of their constituents won’t be pleased.

“Once this list comes out in the paper, my phone is going to be ringing off the hook. I just know it,” Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson said last week when officials rolled out a preliminary budget. “I think we need to do a really good job explaining why we need these.”

Four of the positions would be fully funded by Atlantic Richfield Co. as part of Superfund responsibilities, and the company is paying for half of another post.

A building inspector would be funded entirely from inspection fees, county officials say, and even though the other five positions would fall to taxpayers, no tax increases should be needed to pay for them this year.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said there are “pretty good valid reasons” for all the new positions proposed in the budget.

But costs for positions go up as wages and benefits are increased. And these are proposed at a time when many businesses and residents are still reeling from closures, layoffs and other COVID-related setbacks, and many employers are struggling to find workers.