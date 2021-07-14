Proposed positions rankle some B-SB commissioners

County officials say there is sufficient funding and valid reasons for wanting to add 11 full-time positions to the county payroll this year, but commissioners know many of their constituents won’t be pleased.
“Once this list comes out in the paper, my phone is going to be ringing off the hook. I just know it,” Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson said last week when officials rolled out a preliminary budget. “I think we need to do a really good job explaining why we need these.”
Four of the positions would be fully funded by Atlantic Richfield Co. as part of Superfund responsibilities, and the company is paying for half of another post.
A building inspector would be funded entirely from inspection fees, county officials say, and even though the other five positions would fall to taxpayers, no tax increases should be needed to pay for them this year.
J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said there are “pretty good valid reasons” for all the new positions proposed in the budget.
But costs for positions go up as wages and benefits are increased. And these are proposed at a time when many businesses and residents are still reeling from closures, layoffs and other COVID-related setbacks, and many employers are struggling to find workers.
And everyone, including the county, is facing much higher gasoline prices and rising inflation on other fronts. A federal labor report issued Tuesday showed that American consumers were hit with a third straight monthly surge in prices in June.
Even after receiving more detailed explanations for the positions — the most proposed in at least the past six years — Commissioner Jim Fisher says many in the public won’t be sold.
County government has about 490 permanent positions now, though at least 10 are part-time. Fisher said those numbers rival those at St. James Healthcare and NorthWestern Energy.
“Whether deserving or not, in my mind, it’s not right for Butte-Silver Bow to be one of the largest employers in our city,” Fisher said. “I just don’t know if that’s what the public wants, to have taxpayers supporting all these positions.”
Most current employees would get 1.5% pay increases this year, but Sheriff Ed Lester would get $17,600 more. That move would bring salaries for sheriff and undersheriff in line with what police captains make. (More on that below.)
Salaries and benefits for the new positions would cost about $892,000 the first year, but four positions are tied directly to new Superfund responsibilities under a consent decree approved last year and are fully funded by Atlantic Richfield.
The company is also picking up half the costs for a new GIS specialist. Officials say that position is needed to meet additional workload and cover at least some duties performed by longtime land systems manager Patrick Riordan, who died last year.
The fully tax-supported positions are for a third animal control officer, an added deputy county attorney, a clerk for the health department, a police officer to replace one who is now a court bailiff, and an IT security officer.
The third animal control officer was contained in a previously approved union contract, Gallagher said, and the entry-level salary was lowered to help pay for it. Chief executives and human resources officials negotiate contracts with unions, and they require council approval.
Although four firefighter positions were added in fiscal year 2017, funded by federal grants the first few years, the county eliminated 6.75 other positions in that budget. If the health clerk is approved this year, it means 5.75 of those positions will have been restored.
An additional deputy county attorney was strongly supported by all of the county’s judges, including District Court Judges Kurt Krueger and Robert Whelan. There are only a handful now and none have been added to the County Attorney’s Office since 1996. The judges actually backed two additions, but only one is proposed for this budget.
“At the present time … it is not possible for this office to effectively prosecute and litigate the necessary criminal and civil matters,” Krueger wrote in a May 10 letter to Gallagher.
Officials say the proposed new police officer is needed because the state no longer pays for District Court bailiffs. Police Officer Dan Murphy is providing security as bailiff now, so Sheriff Lester wants to backfill his position for street duty.
The last proposed addition is for an IT security specialist, which county officials say is essential given the increase in widespread cyberattacks.
The proposed budget would also increase the base pay for sheriff from $91,467 now to $109,094 and for undersheriff from $88,578 to $103,639. With clothing allowances added in, plus comp-time cash for undersheriff, both would make more than $110,000.
Most police officers are in a union and with council approval, they got big pay increases in 2019. There are currently three captains, who each made about $101,000 in base pay last fiscal year but with comp time took home more than $113,000.
Gallagher said when longtime Undersheriff George Skuletich retired last month, it became clear that filling his position from within ranks would be difficult when some officers already make more.
Sheriff Lester told The Montana Standard that he’s always been an advocate for increased wages for officers and staff, “so I guess it’s partly my fault that some of the positions have passed me on the wage scale.”
“I find myself in an uncomfortable position pointing out the wage discrepancy,” he said. “But if it’s not corrected at some point, it’s only going to continue to expand.”
Gleason, the budget director, said the added positions are affordable without a tax increase this year and if current outlooks stay steady, they probably won’t require one the next couple of years either.
Among other things, the state will increase taxable property values soon, new construction is adding to the local tax base and the tax-increment district for the business park sunsets next year, which will infuse millions of dollars into the general budgets for the county and schools.
Fisher is among commissioners who still expect to hear from disgruntled constituents. Though there is plenty of time for changes to be made, he also noted that the council in recent years has never made major changes to the preliminary plan.