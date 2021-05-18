Proposed battery facility brings new issues, heated opposition in Butte

“Several recent incidents such as the extreme weather in the region in March 2019, wildfires in northern California and extreme winter weather conditions in Texas have shown how volatile the wholesale market prices could be,” he says in a report summary.

“Continuing to assume the market will always be able to provide customers with sufficient electricity at affordable prices is a reckless approach that could have severe reliability and cost consequences.”

Samuel Redfern says his family has owned the vacant land next to the substation for more than 70 years and he wants to lease it for the project. It would provide income outside the family’s small agricultural business, he said, and was good for the environment.

Pete Madison lives about a half-mile from the site and acknowledged to the board that he retired from Montana Power 20 years and gets a pension check from NorthWestern Energy. Regardless, he said, energy storage is needed, especially when demand spikes.

“When it’s 40 below statewide, I want to be able to get up in the morning and turn on the light switch and have the lights come on …” he said. “Where are we going to get the power so I don’t freeze to death and die in the dark when the wind don’t blow and the sun don’t shine?”