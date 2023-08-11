Butte-Silver Bow commissioners are considering a new annual budget that could spend up to $174 million — practically the same as last year — but this time it comes with property tax increases tied to steep hikes in state-set home values.

County officials say they’ve substantially lowered the number of mills levied and taken other steps to mitigate an overall 35% jump in residential values, and their proposed budget limits tax increases on homeowners to 2%.

As just one example, a 35% jump in market value on a $160,740 house in Butte last year would increase its worth to $217,000 now. Its tax bill tied solely to local government would be $884.71, an increase of $16.71.

Many homeowners likely face much bigger tax increases because of appraisals that jumped far more than 35%, combined with taxes levied by public schools and the state of Montana. Butte-Silver Bow government has no control over those.

Even with its 2% increase, the county would take in $29.3 million in overall property tax revenue — $3.5 million less than it did last year. Revenue from gross proceeds — primarily taxes that Montana Resources pays — also is down.

The proposed budget includes a 4% wage increase for most county employees but overall, the $174 million in authorized spending from all sources — including local, state and federal dollars — is virtually identical to last fiscal year.

Danette Gleason said the huge jump in home values following the state’s recent reappraisal made this year’s budget process the most difficult she’s faced in her decade as Butte-Silver Bow’s budget director.

She said she, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and all Butte-Silver Bow staff worked hard to mitigate burdens on residential taxpayers while still providing services at a sound level.

“We’re trying to develop what we feel this community can afford,” she told commissioners this week.

It will likely be another week or longer before commissioners vote on a final budget plan.

The Montana Department of Revenue just certified mill values here at about $100,545, up from about $84,000 this past fiscal year. The jump reflects the increase in home values here, though it’s a statewide trend.

Montana saw an influx of people from other states during and following the COVID pandemic, and that and other factors drove up home prices significantly. Market values are essentially what houses would fetch on the open market.

The state appraises property, including houses, and homeowners across Montana got re-appraisal notices recently that reflected a boom in the real-estate market. Many homeowners were shocked at the increases.

They are not uniform across the state. Median residential values increased statewide by 45%. Eleven counties saw single-digit increases but they were higher than 45% in some. They jumped 67% in Granite County.

The median increase in Butte-Silver Bow County was 35%, but even then, increases are all over the board depending on home sales prices in various neighborhoods and other factors.

Appraisals are only one of many factors that determine property tax bills, but the increases on homeowners were expected. To soften the blow, state lawmakers enacted a $675 property tax rebate for each of the next two years.

People still have to apply for it, and to be eligible, you must be a full-time resident who has lived in Montana seven months or longer. The Legislature also approved income tax rebates of $1,250 for individuals and $2,500 for married couples.

Republicans and Democrats argued over property taxes and relief measures during the legislative session and the debate has continued since then, but the rebates are available.

About 38% of property taxes go to cities, towns and counties in Montana, with another 4% going toward fire and other services. Schools set their own budgets and overall get about 40% of property tax revenue. The state also levies mills and gets about 17% of the revenue, though some of that ends up with schools, too.

Homeowners in Butte-Silver Bow could see higher overall increases in their tax bills for state mills alone than they will local government levies.

For example, state mills on a house valued at $100,000 prior to reappraisal would cost about $138. If the house value increased by 30% to $130,000, the homeowner would pay $41.51 more for state mills alone, according to county budget officials.

Butte-Silver Bow has levied between 400 and 415 mills in each of the last six years. Though mill values have increased dramatically this year, the proposed budget would only levy 302 mills. That is among several steps that will help keep increases to 2%.

The budget would still take in $3.5 million less in property taxes and the county expects a $700,000 drop in gross proceeds revenue.

There are factors that help offset the declines in revenue, including a $1.6 million decrease in debt service and a $3.3 million increase in investment revenue. The latter largely reflects interest rate hikes approved by the FED.

Gallagher, the county’s chief executive, said it was a “scary fricking budget year” but Gleason had utilized strategies to mitigate the burden on residential taxpayers.

The public has time to weigh in by contacting county officials and/or commissioners and anyone can speak at council meetings.