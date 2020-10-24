Projects, online features keep Butte Archives busy behind closed doors during pandemic

“It was overwhelming,” laughed Crain, “but really marvelous stuff.”

Crain said with each collection, it was necessary to sanitize it, catalog the items, and write a history. “That can be time-consuming,” she explained. “On average, each collection takes about a week and a half.”

With summer on the horizon, some of those projects had to be put on the back burner. Tourists started coming in droves, many from states considered COVID-19 hot spots.

Crain and her crew came to the realization that too many people were in the building at once and neither employees nor visitors were safe.

A decision was made to again close the doors. People could still utilize the Archives, but by appointment only. That way, employees were able to better control the number of visitors.

The compromise, for the most part, has continued to work. As an added bonus, online research requests increased.

“We have been able to conduct our business,” said Crain, “while continuing to follow all the guidelines.”