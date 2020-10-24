Projects, online features keep Butte Archives busy behind closed doors during pandemic

The inevitable happened this past March 28 when Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statewide shelter-in-place order. The coronavirus had made its way to Montana.
The worldwide pandemic may have put many Butte businesses on hold for several weeks, but not the Butte-Silver Bow Archives.
Doors closed to the public or not, there were projects to complete and public records had to be made available on a continuous basis.
Those records included deeds, court documents, death records, depositions, etc.
“The courts needed something from us just about every day,” said Ellen Crain, Archives director.
On another positive note, during the interim, the coveted C. Owen Smithers collection was completely cataloged and placed online.
While its employees didn’t know it in March, the old adage “every cloud has a silver lining” would soon prove to be true.
The weeks of self-exile left many Butte residents with a lot of time on their hands and they put those hands to good use. Many were “cleaning house” and setting items aside to donate to the Archives.
By the time the Archives reopened in early May, a record number of collections, more than 100 in number, awaited them.
“It was overwhelming,” laughed Crain, “but really marvelous stuff.”
Crain said with each collection, it was necessary to sanitize it, catalog the items, and write a history. “That can be time-consuming,” she explained. “On average, each collection takes about a week and a half.”
With summer on the horizon, some of those projects had to be put on the back burner. Tourists started coming in droves, many from states considered COVID-19 hot spots.
Crain and her crew came to the realization that too many people were in the building at once and neither employees nor visitors were safe.
A decision was made to again close the doors. People could still utilize the Archives, but by appointment only. That way, employees were able to better control the number of visitors.
The compromise, for the most part, has continued to work. As an added bonus, online research requests increased.
“We have been able to conduct our business,” said Crain, “while continuing to follow all the guidelines.”
The Archives has also been able to continue its “Brown Bag Lunch” lecture series. Before the pandemic, the popular presentations were held in the large conference room, but now, because of the need for social distancing, that’s no longer possible. Instead of attending the bi-monthly event in person, residents can now tune in to KBOW’s long-time radio broadcast, Party Line.
Archives employees have included more online features on their website at www.buttearchives.org and additional programs have been added to its YouTube channel.
A recent grant will enable them to feature 50 children and young adult lesson plans about Butte and its history. These plans are set to go online in January.
“Anybody will be able to download them — teachers, parents, and those interested in Butte,” said Crain, who worked with Butte School District No. 1 on the project.
Even more projects are on the horizon, including an online Irish studies program provided in conjunction with the University of Montana.
A road grant was also made available, which will enable Archives employees to document Montana roads.
Public exhibits and speakers have been put on hold for the foreseeable future, but Crain hopes to include the numerous ethnic exhibits they have publicly featured in the past and get them online as well.
“The virus has certainly had an impact on how we do our job,” said Crain, “but we have been able to acclimate.”
With all that being said, Crain has sorely missed the community gatherings the Archives once hosted.
“I miss the buzz you get watching people enjoy our exhibits or engage with our speakers,” she said. “Eventually, though, things will return to some kind of normalcy.”
