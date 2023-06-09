WHITEHALL — Weather permitting, officials with the Whitehall Biological Weed Control Project will be heading to the Missoula area sometime this coming week to collect stem boring weevils to help control the noxious weed Dalmatian toadflax, which can be toxic to livestock, including cattle.

Area residents who would like a release of these insects to help control this particular noxious weed on their lands can call Todd Breitenfeldt, project coordinator, at 406-498-5236 or the assistant coordinator at 406-202-2393 during normal business hours weekdays.

The insects will be doled out on a first come, first serve basis. Participants will need a small cooler with an ice pack and some packing to separate the insect container from the ice to transport the insects home.

According to Breitenfeldt, each release contains 100 to 250 small-stem boring weevils that feed on Dalmatian toadflax. Individuals will receive adult beetles that will lay eggs on toadflax stems, with the ultimate goal being to eventually lower the density of toadflax.

Officials recommend that the stem-boring weevils be released on both warm, dry, open sites and forested, shady sites, and be released every quarter mile or quarter section.

“These small weevils are strong fliers so they will spread quickly,” said Breitenfeldt.

The project coordinator also advised that the weevils be released in areas that tend to hold snow in the winter as snow covering the stems insulates the weevils from severe winter temperature changes.

“Severe drops in winter temperature cause high mortality of the weevils overwintering in exposed stems,” said Breitenfeldt.

Funding for this project comes primarily from the Montana Noxious Weed Trust Fund, the Montana Department of Transportation and donations. These releases are given out for free; however, a voluntary donation is requested to help with matching funds.

Breitenfeldt is a retired science teacher in Whitehall. The project is based out of Whitehall High School and hires WHS students.