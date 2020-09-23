Progress made toward planned Praxis Center in Butte

A global leader in simulation training and manufacturing will invest $6 million in equity toward the planned Praxis Center and has agreed to operate the facility once it is up and running in Uptown Butte.
Local backers had initially planned to operate the nation’s first dedicated rural healthcare simulation training center, but Praxis CEO Ray Rogers says Florida-based CAE Healthcare will operate the center and hire 30 to 40 of the employees there.
“This is what they do and they are really good at it and it just made sense for us to play to the strengths of a strategic partner,” Rogers told The Montana Standard on Wednesday.
Although CAE would operate the center, majority ownership would remain local, Rogers said.
The news was part of an overall update on Praxis plans that Rogers gave Tuesday night to Butte’s Superfund Advisory Redevelopment Trust Authority, which provided a $730,000 grant late last year that enabled a land purchase for the center.
The brainchild of Rogers and the late Pat Dudley, the center would be built at the corner of Arizona and Mercury streets and provide high-tech medical simulation training for rural health care practitioners. Using the latest-generation medical mannequins and imaging simulators, it would offer more than 300 learning modules and simulated clinical experiences.
It would create about 50 full-time jobs with another 25 or so hired part-time, including people to act as patients in simulation scenarios. They plan to train 5,000 healthcare workers annually through on-site and digital learning strategies.
Rogers said $10.1 million in financing has been secured so far in start-up and equity financing, grant support and low-interest economic development financing. About $7 million of that total is in equity financing, including $6 million from CAE.
There are positive indications that about $25 million in additional needed financing can be arranged, Rogers said, from a mix of Opportunity Zone funding, new market tax credits, grants and bank-backed financing.
The center is a qualified Opportunity Zone project under federal law, which allows investors to get significant tax breaks if they put money that would otherwise be taxed as capital gains in the venture.
Rogers said Big Sky Select, a Great Falls firm, has established an opportunity zone fund and it helped arrange financing for the land purchase.
Praxis recently reached out to 75 additional firms seeking opportunity-zone investments, but an important deadline looms. They have until Dec. 31 to invest in qualified projects to capture the full tax benefits, so efforts to get that funding will intensify, Rogers said.
Praxis backers are seeking federal loan guarantees in their efforts to secure bank financing as well, he said.
The $730,000 SARTA grant was intended to reassure private investors who paid for the land for the center. The only way SARTA would actually grant the money is if the project did not go forward in the 18 months after it was issued.
The 18-month time period is up in April but Rogers said he did not anticipate having to seek an extension on that.
He told the Standard that he’s hopeful all financing can be arranged in the coming months so design work can begin next year, with construction possibly starting next summer.
