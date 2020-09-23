Progress made toward planned Praxis Center in Butte

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A global leader in simulation training and manufacturing will invest $6 million in equity toward the planned Praxis Center and has agreed to operate the facility once it is up and running in Uptown Butte.

Local backers had initially planned to operate the nation’s first dedicated rural healthcare simulation training center, but Praxis CEO Ray Rogers says Florida-based CAE Healthcare will operate the center and hire 30 to 40 of the employees there.

“This is what they do and they are really good at it and it just made sense for us to play to the strengths of a strategic partner,” Rogers told The Montana Standard on Wednesday.

Although CAE would operate the center, majority ownership would remain local, Rogers said.

The news was part of an overall update on Praxis plans that Rogers gave Tuesday night to Butte’s Superfund Advisory Redevelopment Trust Authority, which provided a $730,000 grant late last year that enabled a land purchase for the center.