Progress made toward Butte Food Co-Op, but more work ahead

Organizers hope to gain more backing and momentum for establishing a Butte Food Co-Op through three virtual roundtable discussions this month and a member-owner drive starting Jan. 10.
Steering committee members have been working on administrative, legal and operational tasks and they will use the roundtable talks to provide updates on the co-op’s progress, discuss the member-owner solicitation process and identify critical next steps.
“There are a lot of things that need to be in place, milestones that need to be met because it’s a community-owned and community-governed store,” committee member Krissy Kraczkowsky said Tuesday. “This is really done by the community for the community.”
The meetings will be held via Zoom at noon Thursday, 7 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. Space is limited so those interested in participating should register at https://buttefoodcoop.wordpress.com
The vision, supporters say, is to become a marketplace that brings together local producers and consumers to “help grow a healthy, supportive community and more sustainable food system in Southwest Montana.”
A lot has happened since a meeting exploring the possibility of a co-op in Butte drew more than 160 people in June 2019.
Numerous individuals and businesses contributed seed money last year to support start-up and planning activities and organizers have met with experts, launched a website, had a market feasibility study conducted and kept moving forward during the pandemic.
The group filed an intent to incorporate with the Montana Secretary of State and was recently approved to start taking member-owner pledges for common stock and preferred stock.
The plan is to officially begin accepting pledges during the member drive starting Jan. 10, with a goal of having at least 250 member-owners by the end of next year. Reaching that milestone will show proof of viability for a co-op in Butte.
Kraczkowsky said there are hopes of ultimately having far more than 250 member-owners, but first things are first — something supporters learned last year when they set initial sights on the Hennessy Market as a possible location.
The grocer operated in the Sears Building on Granite Street in Uptown Butte from 2010 until it unexpectedly closed in March 2019, and supporters saw a co-op as a great way to fill its void.
But Kraczkowsky said they “sort of put the cart before the horse” with talk about that or other locations when more foundational work was needed.
”Right now the focus is really on making sure we’re going to have enough people to support this co-op for the long-term,” she said.
They want a location that is visible and accessible and they aren’t dismissing possibilities, including the former Hennessy Market, but it’s a decision member-owners should make once they are established, Kraczkowsky said.
Member-owners will have a voice and voting rights in the co-op and will determine its values, goals, member-owner benefits, products and educational programs that one would not have a say in at a conventional grocery store.
The organizational stage of opening a community-owned grocery store typically takes two years. It began here in June 2019.
There are additional stages to follow, including feasibility work, planning, pre-construction and construction, each taking about six months if not more. But initial support is there.
“I think people are really, really interested,” Kraczkowsky said.
