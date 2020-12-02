Progress made toward Butte Food Co-Op, but more work ahead

Numerous individuals and businesses contributed seed money last year to support start-up and planning activities and organizers have met with experts, launched a website, had a market feasibility study conducted and kept moving forward during the pandemic.

The group filed an intent to incorporate with the Montana Secretary of State and was recently approved to start taking member-owner pledges for common stock and preferred stock.

The plan is to officially begin accepting pledges during the member drive starting Jan. 10, with a goal of having at least 250 member-owners by the end of next year. Reaching that milestone will show proof of viability for a co-op in Butte.

Kraczkowsky said there are hopes of ultimately having far more than 250 member-owners, but first things are first — something supporters learned last year when they set initial sights on the Hennessy Market as a possible location.

The grocer operated in the Sears Building on Granite Street in Uptown Butte from 2010 until it unexpectedly closed in March 2019, and supporters saw a co-op as a great way to fill its void.

But Kraczkowsky said they “sort of put the cart before the horse” with talk about that or other locations when more foundational work was needed.